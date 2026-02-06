Faraday Future to Participate in the Wolfe Research Auto, Auto Tech and Semiconductor Conference in New York on February 11, 2026

Jerry Wang, Global President of Faraday Future, to Participate in Investor Meetings

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future", "FF" or "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that its Global President, Jerry Wang, will participate in the Wolfe Research Auto, Auto Tech and Semiconductor Conference, taking place Wednesday, February 11, 2026, in New York City.

Wolfe Research is a premier independent equity research platform covering more than 800 companies across 100 industries, and in 2025, Wolfe Research was ranked #6 in Extel All-America Research Poll. At the conference, participating companies include Ford, Mobileye, Micron, and other auto-related companies.

Jerry Wang will be participating in meetings with institutional investors and discussing the Company’s strategic roadmap and key developments related to the FX Super One and the Company’s inaugural embodied AI robotics products.

FF’s participation in the conference reflects the Company’s continued engagement with the investment community and its commitment to transparent communication and long-term value creation.

“We look forward to engaging with investors at the Wolfe Research Auto, Auto Tech and Semiconductor Conference,” said Jerry Wang, Global President of Faraday Future. “The conference provides an opportunity to share updates on our strategy, execution priorities, and progress across our AI-driven mobility and robotics initiatives.”

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global intelligent Company founded in 2014 and is dedicated to reshaping the future of mobility through vehicle electrification, intelligent technologies, and AI innovation. Its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, began deliveries in 2023 and reflects the brand's pursuit of ultra-luxury, cutting-edge technology, and high performance. FF's second brand, FX, targets the high-volume mainstream vehicle market. Its first model, Super One, is positioned as a first-class EAI-MPV, with deliveries planned to begin in 2026. FF recently announced its entry into the Embodied AI Robotics business with sales beginning this year, connecting its future strategy of bringing a new era of EAI vehicles and EAI robotics. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/.

