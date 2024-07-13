Faraday Future to Host an Investor Community Day at its HQ in Los Angeles on July 20, 2024

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it will host an investor community day at its global headquarters in Los Angeles on July 20, 2024. Investors are invited to experience and learn more about the FF 91 2.0 EV and meet with executive leadership.





If you would like to attend the investor community day in person, please email FF at events@ff.com with your legal name, proof of shareholding (for example, a screenshot of your broker account), city and state of residence, phone number and email. Please register by July 17 at 2pm PT.

The number of spots available for this event is limited. However, stockholders who sign up will be added to our future retail investor events mailing list.

FF plans to hold the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 31, 2024. We kindly ask FF stockholders to vote FOR all proposals. Your Votes are critical for Faraday’s Future! If you need help voting your shares or have any questions, please feel free to visit our voting instruction website at https://www.ff.com/us/Vote2024/ for English and https://www.faradayfuturecn.com/cn/Toupiao2024/ for Chinese.

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

Investors (English): ir@faradayfuture.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com