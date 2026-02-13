Faraday Future Marks Progress with its Dealer Outreach Goals as it Recruits Leading U.S. Dealers at Its FF Partner Summit Held in Las Vegas on Feb. 5

The FF Partner (Par) Summit introduced its Co-creation User Ecosystem model, which is positioned as a next-generation hybrid sales and user-operation ecosystem for the Company’s products rather than a traditional dealership framework.

The Partner model upgrades the traditional dealership model that relies on one-time vehicle sales to one that enables multi-dimensional revenue streams, including vehicle sales incentives, software and service subscriptions, robotics products, and long-term equity participation.

Several high-quality dealerships emerged as early standout prospects, including leading performers within their respective brands.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared encouraging progress following the conclusion of the Company’s recent FF Partner (Par) Summit, held in Las Vegas on February 5, 2026.

The Par summit marked the formal introduction and strategic positioning of the Company’s FF Par model positioned as a next-generation Co-Creation User Ecosystem—designed as a hybrid sales and user-operation platform rather than a traditional dealership framework.

The private summit occurred in conjunction with the Company’s unveiling of its new robotics strategy, which ran in parallel with the annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas, NV. In addition to the three humanoid and bionic robotic entries revealed at the show, the Company also unveiled the “Three-in-One” FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Strategy, Technology and Product, which includes three core components: EAI Device, EAI Brain & Open-Source Open Platform, and EAI Decentralized Data Factory.

Company leadership including Chris Chen, Global Head of User Ecosystem and Co-CEO of FF AI-Robotics, Iris Deng, Senior Director of Sales and Network Management, and Scott Wang, Senior Director of B2B Sales, as well as representatives from the aftersales, product delivery, and automotive finance teams, attended the event. Iris Deng and Scott Wang introduced the FF Par model to approximately 75 guests in attendance.

Summit Indicates Strong Dealer Response and Early Interest

The presentation received highly positive feedback, and follow-up discussions are currently progressing. Key themes from dealer discussions included:

Strong resonance with the long-term, partnership-oriented mindset, particularly around shared growth and aligned incentives.

Positive feedback on the flexibility of the model, especially its ability to support both automotive and AI robotics products under one ecosystem.

Recognition of FF Par as a model that balances innovation with operational discipline, addressing common dealer concerns around CAPEX, inventory risk, and margin compression.

Several leading U.S. dealerships, including top-tier luxury dealerships, which have strong operational track records, customer service excellence, and strategic maturity, expressed interest in the Company.

“The FF Par Summit was a great success for us in Las Vegas last week, and it represents a significant milestone in the Company’s U.S. dealer channel strategy,” said Max Ma, CEO of Faraday X. “By securing early indications of interest from high-quality dealer partners and establishing a differentiated hybrid ecosystem model, the Company has laid a solid foundation for a scalable rollout and deeper collaboration in 2026 and beyond.”

Differentiated, Asset-Light Hybrid Model

The Company's FF Par model is structured to combine centralized digital commerce with localized partner-operated experience centers, creating a scalable and capital-efficient expansion path.

Key structural features include:

The hybrid, asset-light structure combines online transactions with localized partner-operated experience centers.

combines online transactions with localized partner-operated experience centers. Zero wholesale / low inventory risk , eliminating floorplan pressure for partners.

, eliminating floorplan pressure for partners. Unified national pricing via centralized digital checkout, avoiding intra-brand price competition.

via centralized digital checkout, avoiding intra-brand price competition. Sustainable revenue model built on vehicle sales, user operations, and intelligent device ecosystem operations. Partners share value across the entire product lifecycle—assuming traditional risks such as high inventory pressure, elevated operating costs, or pricing volatility.

The model was widely received as a forward-looking alternative to conventional dealership structures, particularly amid industry concerns around capital intensity, inventory risk, and margin compression.

Next Steps: Structured Execution and Pilot Rollout

Following the summit, the Company is moving into a structured execution phase. FF will continue aligning with signed and prospective partners on scope, territory planning, and phased rollout strategy, while advancing pilot programs in priority U.S. markets including California, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Texas, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, and Massachusetts. Pilot timelines will be coordinated with key milestones for the FX Super One and EAI Robotics launches.

At the same time, FF will maintain ongoing engagement with interested potential partners regarding program structure and incentive mechanics, while preparing the next iteration of FF Par agreements and a tiered partner framework to support scalable expansion.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global intelligent Company founded in 2014 and is dedicated to reshaping the future of mobility through vehicle electrification, intelligent technologies, and AI innovation. Its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, began deliveries in 2023 and reflects the brand’s pursuit of ultra-luxury, cutting-edge technology, and high performance. FF’s second brand, FX, targets the high-volume mainstream vehicle market. Its first model, Super One, is positioned as a first-class EAI-MPV, with deliveries planned to begin in 2026. FF recently announced its entry into the Embodied AI Robotics business with sales beginning this year, connecting its future strategy of bringing a new era of EAI vehicles and EAI robotics. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “plan to,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the FF partner model, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company’s ability to maintain its listing on Nasdaq; the availability of sufficient share capital to execute on its strategy, which the Company currently lacks; the agreement of stockholders to substantially increase the Company’s share capital, which could result in substantial additional dilution; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale; the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; the Company’s ability to enter into an engineering services agreement, which will be required for the Super One in the U.S.; the ability of B2B preorder companies to identify purchasers for the Super One; overall demand for the Super One; the ability to secure the necessary agreements to produce an FX 4 vehicle or any other planned future FX vehicles, none of which have been secured; the Company’s ability to secure an occupancy certificate covering Hanford facility; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company’s history of losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company’s payroll expense reduction plan; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the Company’s ability to use its “at-the-market” program; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and Form 10-Qs for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 9, 2025, August 19, 2025 and November 21, 2025, respectively, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

Investor Relations (English): steven.park@ff.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com