Faraday Future Delivers the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to YT Jia, Company Founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer at its “Delivery Co-Creation Day”

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today delivered the Ultimate AI TechLuxury FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to its Founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer YT Jia during its “Delivery Co-Creation Day” event at the Company’s headquarters in Los Angeles.









FF’s Global CEO, Matthias Aydt, personally handed over the car to YT. Sean Lee, the founder of Purist Group, also attended and joined in experiencing the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance on assorted iconic Southern California roadways. They experienced the historic Pacific Coast Highway cruising by landmarks such as the Los Angeles International Airport, Santa Monica Beach, the endpoint of the legendary Route 66, and numerous other renowned scenic spots along the captivating coastline of California.

Mr. Jia and Sean also met and Co-Created with one of FF’s newest FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance owners and Developer Co-Creation Officers, who will be announced soon and is known as the King of R&B for his unique music style, earning him prestigious recognitions including a Grammy, MTV Video Music Awards, AMA, and BET Music Awards, among others.

The Company will post a video of this “Developer Co-Creation Day” event at 18:00 PM PST on October 9 through the FF App or the Link below:

https://www.ff.com/us/developer-co-creation-festival/

Transcript of Speech given by Mr. Jia today:

Hello everyone, today is weekly “FF Delivery Co-creation Day” of October. In addition to delivering the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to me, we will also announce the globally renowned King of R&B, winner of numerous international music awards such as the Grammy Awards and MTV Music Awards, who will become the next user of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance and a Co-Creation Officer. In a moment, I will drive my newly delivered car to his home. We will see what kind of disruptive value we can co-create.

Now, we are entering the revenue generation phase and have formed a complete operational loop, and more industry leaders in the US are becoming FF users and Co-Creation Officers. There have been significant changes in FF’s business fundamentals, including a new management team that is the most passionate about the Company and collectively has the strongest capabilities in the history of FF. The Company is currently in its best development phase since its inception, and it is a critical period for business growth.

I believe FF has essentially established all the foundations for substantial growth, subject to funding availability. We’ve triumphed over the darkest moments many times before. With our unique DNA and the support of our stakeholders including stockholders, we’re confident that we stand on the cusp of an extraordinary surge of energy. I believe FF is positioned within the best window of opportunity.

Currently, we are making every effort to attract institutional investors and strategic investors to address the capital requirements for production ramp-up. We aim to enhance our supply chain management capabilities and cost control abilities to achieve the lowest possible operational costs for the Company while rapidly increasing production capacity and the number of deliveries.

After today’s “Delivery Co-Creation Day,” I will begin sharing my time spent with the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance through various forms, including livestreaming on the FF App. I will also invite other FF Developer Co-Creation officers to develop and co-create on my vehicle and engage in interactive discussions with everyone, providing updates on FF’s progress for our stakeholders. I will continue to fight along with FF for the value maximization of all stakeholders and stockholders.

Thank you.

