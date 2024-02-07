Faraday Future Delivers an FF 91 2.0 to Motev, a B2B Co-Creation Partner Founded by Robert Gaskill and Morgan Freeman

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it delivered an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to Motev, a leader in sustainable luxury transportation services that operates a fleet of luxury vehicles in Southern California and was founded by Robert Gaskill and Morgan Freeman.









Motev will provide VIP chauffeur services with the FF 91 and create marketing opportunities through events and social media. This marks a forward step in FF’s B2B business.

“As FF’s first B2B enterprise-level user and co-creation officer, Motev’s delivery is an important milestone in advancing FF’s values of co-creation and co-sharing, as well as our business philosophy,” said YT Jia, FF founder and CPUO. “The addition of the FF 91 2.0 to Motev’s luxury fleet, which is dedicated to daily transportation services for many new users, including athletes, celebrities and other well-known passengers means that they will now have the opportunity to experience FF’s Ultimate AI TechLuxury product and brand. Co-creation and our users help FF with continuous improvements to the FF 91 2.0 product and technology power.”

Users can preorder an FF 91 2.0 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through ff.com:

(English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/

(Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

