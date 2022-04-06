Faraday Future Announces Meta System as Supplier of On-Board Charging Power Management for the Upcoming FF 91 EV

FF’s partnership with industry-leading Meta System to develop and supply the on-board charger brings the FF 91 closer to launch later this year

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced its partnership with Meta System to become the supplier of on-board power management module products for its ultimate techluxury FF 91 EV and upcoming FF 81 vehicles.





“Meta System’s deep understanding in power conversion of electrified powertrain systems, combined with its technologically advanced products with higher efficiency and safety standards, will allow the FF 91 to offer industry-leading AC charging capabilities, giving our drivers more time to spend behind the wheel,” said Geng Niu, Global Senior Director, Powertrain, for Faraday Future.

Equipped with Meta System’s onboard battery charger, the system will feature 15.2 kW AC charging capability. The onboard power management products have already arrived at FF’s Hanford, Calif. plant on schedule, leading to the launch of the FF 91 in Q3 2022. With a focus on onboard charging, FF 91 will be outfitted with a fast, reliable system to ensure the vehicle is always ready for use. Meta System’s partnership will further enhance FF’s technical strength, product quality, and more.

“We are thrilled to work with FF and supply the FF 91 with our state-of-the-art electric propulsion technologies,” said Alessandro Ciccone, Sales Director from Meta System. “We are big proponents of green energy and are excited to help bring another electric vehicle to market and support the company to the way of the future.”

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class-defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

