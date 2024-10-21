Faraday Future Announces Global Logo Co-Creation Design Contest for its new Faraday X (FX) Brand

This ‘FX’ Global Logo Co-Creation Initiative Contest follows the Sept. 19 FX event where Faraday Future officially kicked off its dual-brand strategy by announcing its second brand, Faraday X (FX), and its launch plan for the first batch of planned products.

The new FX logo design should encompass the philosophy ‘Co-Create, an AIEV for Everyone’ and capture the essence of FF’s second brand.

One Grand Prize winner will receive an offer for an FX Co-Creation Contract, valued at $30,000.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced its ‘FX’ Global Logo Co-Creation Design Contest. The Company is asking all interested creators to submit their ideas for a new ‘FX’ Logo design. All new brands need a logo, and much like the unique and well-received FF logo, FX needs a new logo as well – one that is unique and inspired by the genesis of the FX brand. So today, in the spirit of co-creation and sharing, we invite you to join FF in setting another industry standard for logo design.





The contest will be open for submissions until November 22, 2024, at 5:00 PM Pacific Time and is open to any person who has reached 18 years of age in any country or region, except where prohibited by law. One Grand Prize winner will receive an offer for an FX Co-Creation contract, valued at $30,000. The Grand Prize Winner is also subjected to provide further design-related counselor services for the FX Brand.

Creators can submit their official logo design ideas here: FXLogo@ff.com

On September 19, the Company officially kicked off its dual-brand strategy by announcing its second brand, FX, and its launch plan for the first batch of planned products, including innovative ways in creating AIEV (Artificial Intelligence Electric Vehicle) products with “twice the performance at half the price” for our future users.

The brand slogan for Faraday X is: Co-create, an AIEV for Everyone. The inspiration for the FX brand is deeply rooted in FF’s unique genes, and it also perfectly reflects the logic of the math function, y = f(x), where x is the independent variable, f represents the corresponding rules, and y represents the final outcome.

For the FX brand, X represents our users, partners, the industry, and all the more limitless possibilities. F not only stands for FF, but also for the mutually empowering, open-source collaboration between FF and the “X” as we co-create value. This synergy between F and X will bring out phenomenal products, generating rewards that everyone can share.

The first anticipated FX models, the FX 5 (expected price range of $20,000-$30,000) and FX 6 (expected price range of $30,000-$50,000), are expected to offer two types of powertrains: range-extended AIEV and battery-electric AIEV, with a planned target to roll off the assembly line by the end of 2025, subject to securing necessary funding.

For more detailed information on the FX brand, to help with your Logo design ideas, please visit: https://app-us.ff.com/ff-v3/news/841?lang=en-US

Awards for FX Logo Submissions:

Grand Prize: One winner will receive an offer for an FX Co-Creation contract, valued at $30,000. The Grand Prize Winner is also subjected to provide further design-related counselor services for the Faraday X Brand. All terms and conditions of the Co-Creation contract, including the scope of services and payment schedule, will be outlined in a separate agreement. Acceptance of the agreement must be made within 15 days or the offer will be withdrawn.

Finalist Awards: Fifteen winners will receive an FX-branded swag package.

Submission Awards: All U.S.-based contestants who successfully submit a qualifying design will receive a voucher valued at $100, redeemable toward the reservation of an FX vehicle. The voucher is non-transferable, non-refundable, and has no cash value. It can only be applied to the reservation of an FX vehicle, subject to availability and the terms and conditions of the vehicle reservation process.

Complete contest rules, terms and conditions can be found here: https://app-us.ff.com/ff-v3/news/872?lang=en-US

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV Company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet Company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

