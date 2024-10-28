FANUC America Showcases Robot and Cobot Solutions at Pack Expo Chicago

Global industrial automation leader FANUC America demonstrates its latest food-grade innovations for the packaging and processing industry in booth #N-5332









ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FANUC America, a global industrial automation leader, will showcase its latest packaging and processing innovations at Pack Expo Chicago, in booth #N-5332. From food-grade cobots to stainless industrial robots, a wide range of agile solutions will demonstrate uninterrupted speed, reliability, accuracy and dexterity—all while maintaining food safety—in real-world applications.

Built with the highest quality standards, FANUC’s advanced automation technologies provide solutions to common industry challenges, including production, supply chain and labor shortages.

Featured cobots and robots include:

Picking, Packing and Palletizing Applications



Delivering reliability and accuracy that minimizes error, reduces product waste and enhances overall quality control, FANUC solutions will be shown in booth demonstrations that directly address common industry challenges.

Collaborative Robots

Food-Grade Cobot Bakery Tray Load and Unload with iRVision



In this entirely new dual-cobot cell, attendees will see the controlled loading and unloading of cookies on bakery trays. Demonstrating its impressive 1,418 mm of reach, the FANUC CRX-20iA/L Food-Grade Cobot will use 3DV/400 iRVision mounted to its arm to locate and unload cookies from a tray and place them onto a conveyor, simulating a seamless cookie baking operation. A second CRX-20iA/L will then use a bakery tray to catch the cookies coming off the end of the conveyor and then place the now-full trays onto a cart.

Food-Grade Cobot Palletizing



Shown for the first time at PACK EXPO, the FANUC CRX-30iA food-grade cobot—with a 30 kg payload and 1,756 mm of reach—will use PalletTool 3 software to efficiently palletize two pallets from a single infeed using a multi-case gripper.

Intuitive Cobot Programming

In this kitting demonstration, attendees are able to use drag-and-drop icon based programming on the FANUC Tablet TP and three-button wrist to easily kit meat and cheese gift boxes with the CRX-10iA cobot. Ideal for those with little to no robotic experience, the cobot’s ease of programming is paired with FANUC’s world-renowned technology, proven reliability, and sensitive contact detection that allows the CRX-10iA to work safely alongside people.

Industrial Robots

High Speed Picking Application with Line Tracking Tools



The DR-3 i B/6 STAINLESS is FANUC’s first stainless steel food-grade delta robot for picking and packing primary food products, setting new benchmarks for payload, speed, reach and sanitation in robotic food handling. Using i RVision and i RPickTool line tracking software, this delta robot demonstration picks and places randomly oriented fish fillets alongside an SR-12 i A/C, showcasing high speeds and product reorientation.

The DR-3 B/6 STAINLESS is FANUC’s first stainless steel food-grade delta robot for picking and packing primary food products, setting new benchmarks for payload, speed, reach and sanitation in robotic food handling. Using RVision and RPickTool line tracking software, this delta robot demonstration picks and places randomly oriented fish fillets alongside an SR-12 A/C, showcasing high speeds and product reorientation. Food Assembly with Food-Grade Robots

Offering a best-in-class work envelope for both upright and invert mount installations, the LR Mate 200 i D series of tabletop industrial robots assembles cheeseburgers in this demonstration. Working alongside the SR-6 i A/C will be the LR Mate 200 i D/7LC – both food-grade/cleanroom robots – picking and placing buns, burgers and toppings before removing and reversing order so that the cycle can repeat.

Offering a best-in-class work envelope for both upright and invert mount installations, the LR Mate 200 D series of tabletop industrial robots assembles cheeseburgers in this demonstration. Working alongside the SR-6 A/C will be the LR Mate 200 D/7LC – both food-grade/cleanroom robots – picking and placing buns, burgers and toppings before removing and reversing order so that the cycle can repeat. Automated Palletizing and Depalletizing



The six-axis M-710iD/50M robot, combined with two iRVision 3DV/1600 vision sensors and the FANUC iPC, will use the iPC’s AI Box Detection software to locate boxes within stock carts. Once located, the robot will depalletize boxes from one cart and utilize PalletTool to palletize them on the opposite cart. With one cart empty, the process will be repeated by depalletizing and palletizing back to the original cart. In this demo, tall stock carts highlight the advantage provided by the M-710i50-/50M’s curved arm. FANUC’s AI-driven iPC enables high-performance advanced picking in challenging lighting conditions to ensure seamless, reliable depalletizing.

Robotic Controllers

Powerful Performance with FANUC’s New Robot Controller



Just announced, FANUC’s new R-50iA is the world’s* first robot controller to offer cyber security with a wide range of enhancements and new intelligent features designed to maximize robot performance. Attendees can learn about performance enhancements and optimized efficiency demonstrated in the heavy payload palletizing cell, which integrates the new robot controller.

Hear FANUC Experts

Session: How Standard Robotic Solutions Revolutionize Food Production



Panelists: Wes Garrett, Executive Director, Global Accounts, FANUC America; and Chris Lorente, Executive Director, Global Accounts, FANUC America



Date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.



Location: Innovation Stage 3 (N-4585)

Learn more: PACK EXPO Education

About FANUC America Corporation



FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs. FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities throughout North and South America. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: http://www.fanucamerica.com. Also, connect with us on YouTube, X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

*According to FANUC research.

Contacts

FANUC America Media Contact:

media@fanucamerica.com