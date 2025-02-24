FANUC America Launches New Robot Tutorial Website for All

A free FANUC training website offers engineer-led tutorials on robots and cobots to help anyone learn, troubleshoot and master automation.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting today, students, customers, integrators and industry partners interested in diving deeper into the many functions of FANUC robots and collaborative robots (also known as cobots), will have access to an entirely new destination for technical tutorial videos. This new resource—FANUC Tech Transfer—offers engineer-guided tips, video tutorials, and answers to common questions for programming and setup of robots and cobots, and has been designed to enhance end-user skills and confidence.

Featuring a wide range of topics selected to help end users learn, troubleshoot and master robotics, the online FANUC training resource currently offers more than 100 videos, with more on the way. Built-in search functionality allows users to quickly locate the FANUC tutorial that addresses their unique need, while a categorized library can be sorted by general robot function, application or robot type.

Whether a user is looking for further details or educational support for FANUC’s CRX collaborative robots, SCARA robots or heavy-duty industrial robots, they’ll find it on Tech Transfer.

“From programming fundamentals to complex applications, we created FANUC America’s new Tech Transfer resource to serve as a starting point for anyone looking to expand their knowledge on our line of industrial robots and cobots,” says Eric Potter, general manager of FANUC America’s Robot Application Segment. “At the same time, our video library was also designed to support the needs of daily robot users, addressing common questions and offering step-by-step guidance directly from our team of engineering experts.”

By creating a free account requiring only a name, company or school, and email address, users can unlock a personalized experience in the FANUC robot training system.

Visit http://techtransfer.fanucamerica.com to create an account and find FANUC training online today.

For those looking to take their skills even further, FANUC Academy offers in-depth training and certification programs designed to build expertise in working with FANUC robots. Unlike the Tech Transfer site, which focuses on video tutorials for quick learning and troubleshooting, FANUC Academy provides comprehensive, instructor-led courses that cover advanced techniques and offer certification opportunities. Taught by FANUC experts, these courses give you the credentials and deep knowledge you need to excel in automation. Visit FANUC Academy to explore available courses and certification options.

