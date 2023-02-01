Fanttik to Launch X8 Nano Ball Pump and Inflator for Sports Enthusiasts

Multiple award-winning gadget inflation brand Fanttik is releasing their maiden ball pump with unique features on Feb 1





HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the wake of topping top-3 charts on Amazon, winning the prestigious Global Media Awards in the 2022 SEMA show, and bagging the IF Design and Red Dot Design Awards, the dynamic tech brand specializing in sophisticated inflation technology – their brand new Fanttik X8 Nano Ball Pump which will be released on February 1, 2023. The timing could not have been more opportune with the Super Bowl knocking at the door, followed by NBA All-Star coming right along in the same month.

Fanttik arrives on the scene with credible experience attested by the streak of awards from esteemed platforms when it comes to inflators. Moreover, it is not Fanttik’s first foray into the US sports scene as it collaborated as the partner for the NASCAR G2G racing team in 2022. However, with the X8 Nano, Fanttik aims to deliver on the promise of the most precise, and well-engineered pumping solution for American footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, and any inflatable of similar profile. More precisely, the X8 Nano is tailor-made for NFL, NBA, and FIFA standards of ball pressures with extreme precision.

The X8 Nano is engineered with footballs (NFL standard of 12.5-13.5 PSI), basketballs (NBA standard of 7.5–8.5 PSI), and soccer balls (FIFA standard of the range between 8.5 and 15.6 PSI) in mind. Given the variations of these different pressure levels, the X8 Nano will cater to all inflatables in those ranges. More precisely, it is designed to inflate a ball (or other inflatables) between 0 to 19.9 PSI – covering all sports leagues’ standards.

To make it more versatile, Fanttik’s engineers did not compromise the convenience factor. With the X8 Nano’s “4+1” preset feature, the user can choose among American football mode, basketball mode, soccer ball mode, volleyball mode, and lastly the tunable custom mode where the user can manually set the target pressure to reach. As such, the aim is to offer players more time in playing and less time in logistics.

To further streamline the process, it eliminates the need for manual pumping by offering a “set-and-forget” philosophy. In other words, with its in-built LCD display, the user can precisely monitor the present pressure and the target pressure of the inflation with a precision of ±0.2 PSI without touching the device as it inflates a ball.

Fanttik has achieved to keep the profile extremely compact and pocketable. Weighing 0.54 lbs. and sporting dimensions of 3.93” x 2.40” x1.57”, Fanttik has offered it to be their most compact pump and inflator to date.

The Fanttik X8 Nano are now available on Amazon.

From the Brand

“Most recently at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas, we were ecstatic to win the Global Media Award, which inspired us to venture into uncharted waters. Following the milestones of numerous prestigious collabs, like the one with NASCAR, and winning numerous international awards, we wanted to create and inspire sports – which to me, is the purest form of entertainment that also promotes physical and mental wellbeing,” said Bo Du, CEO of Fanttik. He elaborated, “With such an inspiration, it gives us immense pleasure to be able to meet the needs of the most dynamic and youthful consumer group.”

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful dynamic brand, dedicated to outdoor, sports, and automotive products, that cater to every need for the perfect outdoor adventure. In a short span of time, it has garnered extreme acclaim from the enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media, and consumers. It has earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times along with the prestigious IF Design Award. Its products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few. Their inflator model won the revered SEMA Global Media Awards 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. Fostering the motto of– “We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen,” Fanttik has brought trailblazing experience in inflation technology into the sporting arena.

To learn more about Fanttik and to get in touch, please visit www.fanttik.com.

