Fanttik Joins SEMA Show 2023 In Las Vegas with Enthralling Automotive Inflators

Fanttik – the multiple international award-winning and highly acclaimed automotive brand, is joining SEMA Show 2023 to showcase its exciting products from October 31 through November 3 at Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV. It is Fanttik's second appearance at the prestigious auto-show where it had won the precious SEMA Best Media Award in 2022 for one of its tire inflators.









Fanttik’s Focused Exhibit at SEMA Show 2023

Fanttik will take center stage to showcase its comprehensive range of automotive products, emphasizing top-tier tire inflators encompassing flagship offerings to entry-level, performance-oriented gadgets. Notably, Fanttik will present its tire inflator line. Here are a few teasers.

X8 APEX™ X8 Ace X8 Nano X9 Pro Suitable for Compact Cars Bicycles Sports Balls Motorcycles Max Pressure 150PSI 150PSI 19.9PSI 150PSI Dimension 7.87 x 2.50 x 2.50 inches 4.33 x 3.35 x 1.77 inches 3.93 x 2.40 x1.57 inches 7.87 x 2.91 x 1.81 inches

As Fanttik joins the SEMA Show in 2023, Fanttik is proud to continue building upon its immense success during its debut arrival at the show in 2022. The brand eagerly anticipates the opportunity to showcase innovative approaches to automotive gear at the prestigious event.

Additionally, Fanttik is gearing up for the launch of the X9 Ultra tire inflator, designed specifically for pickup trucks and large SUVs. Stay tuned for updates on Fanttik’s official website and Facebook page!

About Fanttik



Fanttik offers high-quality, modern design automotive and tool products. The products are not only trendy in design but also sophisticated and portable. Our products combine high-tech features with down-to-earth practicality to meet customers’ requirements. We aim to provide the products necessary for bringing more excitement and innovation into everyday life, inspiring individuals to explore their creativity. With Fanttik, you can unleash your imagination and make every moment more thrilling.

About SEMA



Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) of the automobile aftermarket was formed in 1963 by Roy Richter, Ed Iskenderian, Els Lohn, Willie Garner, Bob Hedman, Robert E. Wyman, John Bartlett, Phil Weiand Jr., Al Segal, Dean Moon, and Vic Edelbrock Jr. and now consists of 6,383 companies worldwide, bringing together aftermarket manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), media, car dealers, specialty equipment distributors, installers, retailers and restoration specialists.

The largest of the SEMA events are usually held annually during the first week of November is the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in conjunction with the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week. This year, the prestigious event takes place through October 31 and November 3, 2023. As part of this event, SEMA and other automotive aftermarket trade groups make up one of the single most prominent events on the Las Vegas calendar.

