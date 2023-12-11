Fanttik Electric Screwdrivers Dominate TikTok Shop during Black Friday, Foreshadowing Christmas Sales

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fanttik hit several brilliant milestones with its range of electric screwdrivers during this year’s Black Friday sales, generating huge interest and appreciation from consumers across social media platforms and Amazon. Most notably, Fanttik X5 Max Electric Screwdriver Set was crowned #1 on Amazon’s Best Seller in the Screwdriver Sets category. It and the mighty Fanttik S1 Pro landed on the colossal platform’s “Most Wished For” list. But that’s not all. The Fanttik E1 Max and S1 Pro Electric Screwdrivers bagged the #1 and #12 places in Amazon’s Best Sellers in Power Screwdrivers category, respectively. Besides Amazon, the brand made its significant mark on social media, with Fanttik TikTok shop bringing home the accolade of the second spot in all categories combined. As Christmas approaches, Fanttik continues to launch a series of discounts on screwdriver products, dedicated to helping DIY enthusiasts build ideas simple.









At this juncture, it is only natural to introduce the best of these electric screwdrivers, making any handiwork seamless for people from all walks of life.

Fanttik E1 Max Electric Screwdriver – Objectively Number One: First, enter the king that championed Amazon’s Best Seller list in its category this Black Friday. Deservingly so, the Fanttik E1 Max Electric Screwdriver transports users into the world of precision craftsmanship as an elegantly designed tool constructed from robust Aluminum Alloy. Tailored for a myriad of tasks, this electric screwdriver features a high-torque capability of 0.2 Nm, low-torque finesse at 0.05 Nm, and manual torque control reaching 3 Nm, catering to the needs of tablet computers, mobile phones, watches, electronic bracelets, cameras, and precision instruments. Its 50-in-1 metal bits, composed of S2 hardened steel, promise durability and safety across various repair scenarios. The magnetic case maintains order and offers a gratifying pop-up mechanism for effortless access.

Among hundreds of 5-star reviews, verified user GoodGuyBones sang the praises of the E1 Max in his review on Amazon elaborated, “What sets this screwdriver apart is the comprehensive selection of bits that come with it. Having them all in one case eradicates the annoyance of losing bits, an issue I faced with previous models. They’re not just ornamental either – they proved their worth right off the bat, tackling the tasks I set immediately upon opening.”

Now comes the deservingly crowned “most wished” electric screwdriver on Amazon – the Fanttik S1 Pro. It is a true powerhouse that transforms your work into a seamless masterpiece. This electric screwdriver is your go-to tool for precision craftsmanship, offering three torque levels at 1.5/3/4.2N.m and a robust maximum hard torque of 6N.m. Its unique feature includes an immediate stop upon lifting your finger, allowing you to work smart, not hard. It is perfect for assembling and repairing furniture, air conditioners, faucets, socket boards, desktop computers, and more. It comes with 16-in-1 metal bits coated with ultra-durable S2 hardened steel like the E1 Max. Everything finds its place in the magnetic aluminum alloy case, adding a touch of satisfaction with its pop-up mechanism for easy access.

The model that people unanimously embraced and justifiably coronating it as #1 on Amazon, the Fanttik X5 Max Electric Screwdriver Set is the epitome of precision and durability, meticulously crafted from high-quality aluminum alloy. It contains a 50-in-1 metal drill bit, a pair of tweezers, and 9 types of pry bars, and has a built-in eject button for seamless and stylish access. The anodized aluminum alloy ensures the housing is rust-proof, corrosion-proof and extremely durable, while the ergonomic handle adds a touch of comfort to your grip. The X5 MAX covers all bases from Torx to Philips, flat to hexagonal, making it a great companion for DIY and maintenance tasks involving switches, laptops, phones, cameras, drones, and more. The drill head is made of hardened alloy steel for guaranteed longevity and corrosion resistance, ensuring precision and a perfect fit with the screw head. The tweezers are shielded with a resistive ESD coating to protect electronic components from static damage. At the same time, the flat design on both ends of the pry bar makes it easy to open the items to be repaired.

Christmas Deals to Make Your Wishes Come True

Consequently, the Fanttik screwdriver series demonstrated its incredible popularity by dominating the Black Friday sales on TikTok and Amazon. Being a customer-centric brand, Fanttik will bring more discounts to consumers during the Christmas season. So, if you missed it, it is not too late after all. The E1 Max and S1 Pro Electric Screwdrivers will go on sale on December 7, and the X5 Max will go on sale on December 18, with a discount of up to 30%. This way, Fanttik is meeting its commitment to its fans in bringing about the merriest Christmas for all.

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful, dynamic brand dedicated to outdoor, household, sports, and automotive products that cater to every need for the perfect adventure. In a short span of time, it has garnered extreme acclaim from enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media, and consumers. It has earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times, along with the prestigious IF Design Award. It has been honored to have sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR numerous times. Fanttik also sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Kyle Weatherman four times, with one being the exclusive partner. Fostering the motto “We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen,” Fanttik has brought trailblazing experiences in the automotive arena to the most diverse audience.

To learn more about Fanttik and to get in touch, please visit www.fanttik.com.

