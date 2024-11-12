FanDuel Co-Founders Launch Crypto Casino and Sportsbook Company, BetHog, and Secure $6M Seed Round

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BetHog—BetHog, a new cryptocurrency casino and sportsbook, announces its public launch with $6 million in seed funding led by 6MV with participation from Will Ventures, Bullpen Capital, Karatage, Advancit Capital, and several angel investors including Chris Grove, Partner Emeritus at Eilers & Krejcik, LLC and Josh Hannah, co-founder of Flutter Entertainment.





Founded by serial tech entrepreneurs and co-founders of sportsbook FanDuel, Nigel Eccles and Rob Jones, BetHog is underpinned by decades of experience and trust. The platform has emerged from private alpha with a variety of casino games, including exclusive BetHog Originals and fan favorites from popular studios such as Pragmatic and Evolution. Borrowing from the team’s vast experience of building consumer entertainment products, the BetHog Originals include innovative variants of crash and mines, and a completely new approach to player versus player games. These games include a first-of-its-kind feature that allows consumers to play alongside their favorite streamers.

“The crypto casino market has seen dramatic growth over the past few years driven by innovations like provably fair games, robust VIP programs and streaming,” says Nigel Eccles, Co-founder & CEO of BetHog. “With BetHog, my goal is to innovate even further by bringing unique and highly visual games to market. I want to offer users unique play-along and skill-based titles, combined with a robust VIP offering, but most of all, this is about maximizing fun for our users!”

The BetHog casino is built on Solana with SOL being the supporting token for their PvP titles. In addition BetHog also accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT on their other titles. BetHog is now available globally with a number of jurisdictional restrictions (including USA and UK).

With this first round of funding, BetHog will prioritize investment in product development while scaling the business via strategic partnerships.

“We are thrilled to be backing Nigel and the entire team at BetHog on this investment,” says Serge Kassardjian, General Partner at 6MV. “We think they are perfectly positioned to unlock this massive opportunity to build the most innovative online casino and betting platform of this era of crypto. We believe this will bring in a diverse audience of crypto and non-crypto gamers to enjoy this differentiated and fun gambling experience.”

ABOUT BETHOG

BetHog is a new crypto casino and sportsbook, brought to you by the creators of FanDuel. BetHog offers consumers a trusted brand with a first-class online casino and sports betting experience. It includes exclusive casino and skill games that can’t be found anywhere else, including HODL (Crash for meme coins), Thermonuclear Boars (Mines) and Liar’s Dice. To learn more, visit: https://www.BetHog.com/about.

Contacts

Kristen Grossi



talkTECH



Kristen@talktechcomm.com