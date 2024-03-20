FanCompass Announces Expanded Fan Engagement Toolset, Curated from a Decade of Customer Success.

FC CORE more than doubles its offering of fan activations that are proven to perform

FanCompass, the leading fan engagement and data technology company for sports organizations and brands, today announced an expansion of the FC CORE digital activation suite. The new tools were thoughtfully designed based on the top-performing fan activations across individual clubs, leagues, and brand customers on the FC CORE platform over the past decade.





“We analyzed tens of thousands of customer campaigns and the millions of fans who have engaged with our product to determine which new tools would add the most value to our customers,” said Ryan Breuner, Director, FC CORE for FanCompass. “And this is only the beginning. We’ve got a robust pipeline with more innovation and new technology integrations in the year ahead.”

The new tools are yet another example of the company’s dedication to continued innovation as leaders in fan engagement and data technology. FanCompass Director of Customer Success, Aaron Mendle said, “We have an incredible retention rate because we know our customers and we work tirelessly to meet their needs. This new toolset gives our customers even more ways to expand their team’s FanZone, engage with their fans, capture insightful data, and of course, ultimately drive more revenue.”

With FC CORE digital fan engagement data platform in use across hundreds of sports organizations and brands, FanCompass offers the only fan destination that delivers a cross-functional revenue solution for digital marketing, data & CRM, sponsorship, ticketing, and more. The FC CORE platform is designed to encourage repeat engagement, providing an endless flow of zero and first-party progressive data, enriched by an infinite supply of measurable, digital sponsorship inventory that delivers the lead gen brands demand.

About FanCompass

FanCompass innovates at the intersection of sports, technology, and fan data to drive digital revenue for the global sports industry. FC CORE fan engagement data platform delivers zero and 1st party data with lead generation to build databases that ultimately drive digital sales for hundreds of individual clubs, leagues, ownership groups, and brands. FanCompass was recognized by the Sports Business Journal as an SBJ Power Player of Fan Experience Technology. Learn more at fancompass.com.

