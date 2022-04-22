 Family Life Academy Charter Schools Add PowerSchool Solutions to Amplify Blended and Social-Emotional Learning Capabilities

New York City charter schools adopt PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning and PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Behavior Support to save teachers time, provide online instruction, and support behavioral improvements

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Family Life Academy Charter Schools (FLACS) in Bronx, NY has added PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning and PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Behavior Support to help improve classroom instruction and student behavior management. This adds to how FLACS has utilized the PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) and PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters since 2019, to manage student information and help make better decisions around instruction, programs, and policies.

“Prior to implementing PowerSchool, our network of schools used a combination of different solutions — including other products and home-grown databases — which each housed only a small piece of student information. While we adopted PowerSchool SIS to streamline our student information and data collection, this decision has helped us explore ways to leverage technology more effectively throughout our network,” said Renee Willemsen-Goode, Chief Academic Officer, Family Life Academy Charter Schools. “Since adopting the PowerSchool SIS, we brought on PowerSchool’s Performance Matters platform for data analysis and external partners such as ParentSquare after realizing we could leverage the information stored within the SIS to bolster parent communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. PowerSchool has helped optimize many aspects of our operations, which is the reason we continue to choose them as our trusted education technology provider.”

PowerSchool has helped FLACS organize multiple streams of information through its cohesive suite of solutions, especially through the actionable analysis and insights provided by the platform. FLACS leadership referenced that the combination of Schoology Learning, Behavior Support, PowerSchool SIS, and Performance Matters have decreased the amount of time spent on administrative tasks. Notably, FLACS is anticipating an even greater value add with student behavioral insights once the ongoing implementation of Behavior Support is entirely complete.

“Family Life Academy Charter Schools is a prime example of an organization that realized the multiplicative force of combining PowerSchool solutions to leverage their ability to integrate with one another,” said Craig Greenseid, Chief Revenue Officer, PowerSchool. “We are delighted our solutions are continuing to help them improve student achievement, behavior, and the overall academic process, and look forward to supporting Family Life Academy Charter Schools for years to come.”

FLACS is a K-12 network of community-grown public charter schools in the South Bronx serving over 1,500 scholars. FLACS was founded in 2001 by the Latino Pastoral Action Center (LPAC) under the vision of Bishop Raymond Rivera. The founding team developed a vision for a school that would serve the students of the community, primarily immigrant students and English language learners. The school would create opportunities for success for all students, no matter their primary language, ethnicity, or socio-economic status. In 2012 and 2014, replication elementary schools FLACS II and FLACS III opened. In 2019, FLACS completed work on a new campus, FLACS MS, which is part of the FLACS II charter, but educates all FLACS middle school scholars from each of the three elementary schools. FLACS continues to expand and will open FLACS HS in Fall 2022. This campus will serve 700 scholars in grades 9-12.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C

Contacts

Beau Berman



public.relations@powerschool.com

916-908-8947