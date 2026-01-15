FalconStor Launches Habanero™ to Simplify Secure Offsite Data Protection for IBM Power

New globally available SaaS offering delivers secure offsite copies, predictable pricing, and fully managed operations for IBM Power environments

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FALC #IBM--FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTC Pink: FALC), a trusted provider of enterprise data protection solutions for IBM Power environments, today announced the launch of FalconStor Habanero™, a globally available software-as-a-service offering designed to simplify secure offsite data protection for IBM Power customers.

Habanero addresses a critical challenge facing the majority of IBM Power users: organizations that continue to run mission-critical workloads on-premises but require secure, compliant, and resilient offsite copies of their data. By integrating directly with existing IBM Power workloads, backup applications, and established operational processes, Habanero enables customers to establish enterprise-grade offsite protection without deploying new infrastructure or changing how backups are run today.

Delivered as a fully managed service, Habanero provides secure offsite retention, disaster recovery copies, and long-term archives with simple, predictable pricing aligned to object-storage economics. FalconStor supplies and operates all underlying infrastructure, both on-premises and in the cloud, allowing customers to consume offsite data protection as a service while avoiding operational complexity.

“Habanero was built for the reality of today’s IBM Power market,” said Todd Brooks, CEO of FalconStor. “Most customers are not trying to move their core workloads to the cloud, but they do need modern offsite protection to meet recovery, compliance, and cyber-resilience requirements. Habanero delivers a simple, secure on-ramp to offsite data protection, built on FalconStor’s proven enterprise technology and IBM’s global cloud infrastructure.”

Built on Proven FalconStor and IBM Technology

Habanero is built on FalconStor’s market-proven, patented data protection technology and leverages leading IBM technologies, including IBM Power Virtual Server and IBM Cloud Object Storage, to deliver globally available, secure offsite retention with hybrid recovery. The service provides immutable protection, accelerated data movement, flexible restore options, and policy-driven retention, with support for sovereign storage requirements.

“Habanero reflects a broader shift in how IBM Power customers approach data protection,” said Steven Dickens, CEO and Principal Analyst at HyperFRAME Research. “Enterprises want the resilience and compliance benefits of offsite and cloud-based protection without the cost unpredictability or operational burden of building and managing it themselves. FalconStor Habanero delivers a pragmatic, service-led approach that aligns well with real-world IBM Power environments.”

Partner-Enabled and Aligned with the IBM Ecosystem

Habanero is available through the IBM Cloud Catalog and is designed for partner-led delivery, enabling IBM Business Partners to offer customers a complete offsite data protection service without deploying or operating infrastructure, while benefiting from recurring revenue opportunities and existing IBM channel incentives. By addressing the large on-premises IBM Power installed base, Habanero expands the IBM ecosystem with a modern, cloud-enabled service that extends data protection capabilities without requiring customers to change where or how their workloads run.

Strategic Portfolio Expansion

Habanero extends FalconStor’s IBM Power portfolio with a consumption-based SaaS offering that complements the company’s enterprise data protection platforms. By combining FalconStor’s patented technology foundation with IBM Cloud services, Habanero strengthens FalconStor’s recurring revenue profile and reinforces its long-term alignment with IBM’s hybrid cloud and Power Systems strategy.

Availability

FalconStor Habanero™ is now generally available worldwide through the IBM Cloud Catalog.

