Home Business Wire Falcon’s Beyond Announces Filing of 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K
Business Wire

Falcon’s Beyond Announces Filing of 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K

di Business Wire

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBYD) (“Falcon’s Beyond” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K (“Annual Report”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).


On April 18, 2024, the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

As a result of today’s filing of the Annual Report, the Company has regained compliance with the Rule. Falcon’s Beyond’s Annual Report is available through its investor relations website, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This marks Falcon’s Beyond’s first Annual Report filing since the Company closed its business combination with FAST Acquisition Corp. II and initiated trading in October 2023.

About Falcon’s Beyond

Falcon’s Beyond is a visionary leader in innovative and immersive storytelling, sitting at the intersection of three potential high growth business opportunities: content, technology, and experiences. Falcon’s Beyond propels intellectual property (IP) activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units: Falcon’s Creative Group is one of the world’s leading themed entertainment and master planning firms, having planned over $120 billion in award-winning experiences where creative vision, compelling design, immersive media, and cutting-edge technology intersect to bring imagination to life. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops a diverse range of entertainment experiences using both Falcon’s Beyond owned and third party licensed intellectual property, spanning location-based entertainment, dining, and retail. Falcon’s Beyond Brands endeavors to bring brands and intellectual property to life through animation, movies, licensing and merchandising, gaming as well as ride and technology sales. Falcon’s Beyond also invents immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world.

FALCON’S BEYOND and its related trademarks are owned by Falcon’s Beyond.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Brett Milotte, ICR

IR@FalconsBeyond.com

Articoli correlati

Rand Capital Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand” or the “Company”), a business development company providing alternative financing for...
Continua a leggere

Element Solutions Inc Announces 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Net sales of $575 million, approximately flat on a reported basis or a 1% increase on an organic basis...
Continua a leggere

WisdomTree Sends Letter to Stockholders Outlining Company’s Strong Performance, Recent Milestones and Strategy for Continued Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Files Definitive Proxy Statement for 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Strongly Urges Stockholders to Vote “FOR” All of its Highly...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php