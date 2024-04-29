Falcon’s Beyond Announces Filing of 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBYD) (“Falcon’s Beyond” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K (“Annual Report”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).





On April 18, 2024, the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

As a result of today’s filing of the Annual Report, the Company has regained compliance with the Rule. Falcon’s Beyond’s Annual Report is available through its investor relations website, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This marks Falcon’s Beyond’s first Annual Report filing since the Company closed its business combination with FAST Acquisition Corp. II and initiated trading in October 2023.

