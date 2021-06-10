Faire Nearly Triples its Valuation to $7B With $260M Series F Funding Round Led by Sequoia

Faire has reported 300% YoY growth after expanding to the largest markets across Europe

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faire, the online wholesale marketplace connecting more than 200,000 retailers across North America and Europe with 20,000 brands from over 80 countries, today announced the closing of $260 million in a Series F investment round led by Sequoia Capital. The funding, which includes all existing investors as well as new global investors Baillie Gifford and Wellington Management, values Faire at $7 billion, nearly tripling its previous valuation of $2.5 billion announced just over six months ago.

This funding and vote of confidence from world-class investors comes just weeks after Faire’s expansion into Europe, which brings the platform’s powerful cross-border network effects to the $1 trillion European market. Across North America and Europe, independent retailers are doing more than twice the revenue of Walmart and Amazon combined. Faire’s entrance into Europe, one of the world’s largest and most diverse economies, represents a significant opportunity to accelerate and strengthen the combined competitive power of the international independent retail community.

“We are in the midst of a multi-decade digital transformation,” said Ravi Gupta, Partner at Sequoia. “The world-class team at Faire is leading the way in digitizing the multi trillion-dollar global wholesale market. We at Sequoia are more excited than ever about the opportunity ahead and we are thrilled to continue our partnership.”

Faire’s impact in Europe to-date signals that the digitalization of wholesale has had a meaningful effect on positioning independent retailers against big box chains and ecommerce giants, and is emblematic of Faire’s future contribution to local economies across the globe.

Faire is now operating across the largest markets in Europe including the United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, with plans to expand across all of continental Europe in the coming months.

Within the first 30 days of launching the platform in each respective market, Faire’s Europe growth outpaced US growth by 230%. Faire volume in Europe is now annualizing to roughly $50 million, a scale that took nearly two years to reach in the US.

Faire’s launch in Europe has generated fast paced growth of international brand supply, ramping to nearly 5% of overall Faire volume shortly after launch.

In addition to accelerating European brand growth abroad, Faire’s entrance into Europe has further enabled North American retailers’ access to unique goods around the world. To date, 15,000 US based retailers have purchased from international brands on Faire.

Despite a challenging year that took aim at small businesses around the world, Faire remained uniquely positioned to support its customer base and provide the tools and resources they needed to adapt and compete during a critical period. The platform’s continuously improving machine learning algorithm that empowers retailers to make better purchase decisions and ultimately iterate on trends at a faster pace, combined with seamless access to unique goods from around the world, provided a key competitive advantage against mainstream items found in chain stores. As a result, the majority of surveyed Faire retailers reported increased sales one year out from the start of the pandemic, while over 50% of surveyed Faire brands reported that the majority of their revenue within the past year has come from wholesale business. Their ability to successfully leverage the efficiency of the online experience enabled Faire to triple its business, selling over 75 million products within the last year. Looking ahead, the National Retail Federation has projected the fastest rise in retail sales in over two decades. This, combined with an Intuit survey revealing that 82% of consumers would spend more to support local businesses after the pandemic, depicts an increasingly positive outlook on independent retailers winning back more of the market.

“Faire’s pace of growth signals that independent retailers across the globe are evolving and changing the face of the retail industry as we have known it,” said Faire CEO, Max Rhodes. “We have always believed in this thriving community of entrepreneurs, and are honored to be a navigating partner for them through the pandemic and into these periods of recovery. Faire will continue to invest in independent brands and retailers at one of the most important times in history, as small businesses reopen around the world. We know that they will rebuild and reimagine the future of retail to better serve their local communities.”

This new capital will help Faire continue to build leading tools and market events that equip its customers with the resources they need to thrive, including doubling down on its investment within apparel after seeing meaningful category growth. Additionally, this capital will help Faire continue to hire top talent to significantly increase headcount across all global offices, as well as introduce Faire into new markets to create a truly globalized marketplace where retailers and brands around the world can seamlessly connect and meaningfully compete against retail giants.

Company highlights:

Founded in 2017 by Square alumni Max Rhodes (CEO), Marcelo Cortes (CTO), Jeff Kolovson (COO), and Daniele Perito (CDO). Headquartered in San Francisco and Kitchener-Waterloo, and also located in Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Toronto, London, and São Paulo.

Faire has more than tripled its business, selling over 75 million products in the last year.

$698.9 million total funding raised to date by investors including Sequoia Capital, Forerunner Ventures, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Y Combinator, DST Global, Dragoneer, D1 Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, and with new global investors Baillie Gifford and Wellington Management.

Faire now serves 200,000 retailers across North America and Europe, as well as 20,000 brands from over 80 countries, reporting 300% YoY volume growth.

Faire has grown to roughly 500 employees, and expects to double headcount in the next year, including hiring dozens of employees in Europe and opening a London office.

About Faire:

Faire is a wholesale marketplace taking a data-driven approach to connect local, independent retailers with the best brands and artisans to stock their shelves with the best goods. Faire retailers rely on Faire for the convenience of ordering from thousands of their favorite brands all in one place, net 60 payment terms, free returns on opening orders, and freight caps. For brands, the platform provides powerful sales, marketing, and analytics tools, so sellers can simplify their wholesale business and focus on making great products.

