FairCom Unveils New Look, FairCom DB v13: Introducing ‘DB Made Simple’

COLUMBIA, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FairCom Corporation, a global leader in high-performance, high-availability database technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new brand identity alongside the highly anticipated release of FairCom DB version 13. This transformative update, aptly named “DB Made Simple,” heralds a new era of simplicity and efficiency in database management by empowering users with intuitive JSON commands.





As the digital landscape evolves rapidly, businesses face escalating demands for streamlined data management solutions. Recognizing this imperative, FairCom has reinvented its brand to reflect its commitment to simplicity, reliability, and innovation. The new brand identity embodies FairCom’s dedication to delivering powerful yet accessible database solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

FairCom DB v13, branded as “DB Made Simple,” represents a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward simplifying the user experience. The new JSON DB API lets users manage servers and databases with unparalleled ease and efficiency. This innovative approach eliminates the complexities traditionally associated with database administration, empowering organizations to focus on leveraging their data to drive growth and innovation.

Key features of FairCom DB v13 include:

Simplified control: The JSON DB API automatically maps between ISAM files and JSON, letting you quickly build web applications and services using your preferred coding language. You can also manage your servers with straightforward JSON commands.

Easier replication: Our Replication Agent Manager has been upgraded for faster speeds and simplified configuration. Let Replication Manager configure, start, stop, monitor, and troubleshoot the replication process for you.

Robust Security: FairCom DB v13 uses OpenSSL 3.0 for all its secure communications. It defaults to only accepting secure communications, though you can configure it to accept less secure communications like MQTT as needed.

“When power meets ease of use, business impact grows,” said Ray K. Brown, COO of FairCom. “This release represents the sweet spot between simplified implementation and the power our customers expect from the FairCom DB engine.”

FairCom DB v13 “DB Made Simple” is now available for download. For more information about FairCom and its innovative data management solutions, visit www.faircom.com.

About FairCom Corporation:

Wherever and however you build, FairCom is the reliable data foundation for your business. For more than forty years, FairCom’s products have been the heart of mission-critical applications. We’re passionate about the technology that powers businesses worldwide, and we’ve built that passion into all of our data technology products. Learn more about the FairCom data evolution at faircom.com.

Contacts

Gary Arnold

FairCom Corporation

Email: hello@faircom.com

Phone: 800.234.8180