Faeth Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team with Thomas Strack as Chief Medical Officer and Virginia Casadas as Head of Clinical Operations

Faeth Therapeutics, a healthcare company developing machine learning-driven precision nutrition solutions and therapeutic regimens to treat cancer, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Thomas Strack, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Virginia Casadas as VP, Head of Clinical Operations.

“We are delighted to welcome Thomas and Virginia to Faeth Therapeutics, as we advance our pipeline and machine learning-driven discovery platform, MetabOS™ to uncover the precise nutrient vulnerabilities for a tumor based on genotype and therapy,” said Anand Parikh, CEO & Co-Founder, Faeth Therapeutics. “Both executives bring decades of global drug development experience which will be invaluable as we establish and execute on our integrated clinical operations and advance our pipeline this year.”

Thomas Strack, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Strack brings more than 29 years of biopharmaceutical industry and has led all phases of clinical development. Dr. Strack previously served as Sr. Vice President, Clinical Development, at Molecular Templates, a publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company where he was responsible for first-in-human trials in patients with solid and hematological tumors. He was also Vice President, Clinical Development, at Progenics, and an executive at Asubio where was responsible for first-in-human trials targeting CNS diseases. Dr. Strack also held executive positions at Takeda, Pfizer and Eli Lilly and Company.

Dr. Strack earned his medical doctorate from the University in Mainz, Germany, where he completed his internal medicine and endocrinology residencies, with additional postdoctoral research at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada. He has authored numerous scientific and clinical publications.

Virginia Casadas, VP, Head of Clinical Operations

Virginia Casadas has more than 20 years of drug development experience from discovery research to regulatory approval across multiple therapeutic areas. She held research positions at Searle/Monsanto, Pharmacia, and Pfizer building extensive knowledge of cardio-renal disease models to address efficacy, new target proof of concept, compound profiling and differentiation. At Novartis, Gini led pre-clinical research studies in the cardiovascular & renal pharmacology laboratory and was recognized for achieving exceptional results with significant impact by demonstrating innovation and collaboration.

She transitioned to clinical development during her time at Novartis and held positions of increasing operational and leadership responsibilities in Transplant & Immunology and Oncology Global Development. In early-stage biotech, Gini has been responsible for strategic planning and operational execution of clinical trials across all development phases of clinical programs at Audentes Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology.

About Faeth Therapeutics

Faeth Therapeutics, headquartered in San Francisco, was founded to translate breakthrough discoveries in cancer metabolism, made by world-leading cancer research laboratories into clinical practice. The company is converging precision nutrition, software and diet to treat cancer. Precise medical interventions are delivered to the patient at home, with AI-guided software to provide a seamless experience and access to dieticians to deliver the greatest treatment outcomes possible. The scientific founders include industry leaders Drs. Lew Cantley, Sid Mukherjee, Karen Vousden and other pioneers across bioinformatics, genomics and nutrition. For additional information, visit www.faeththerapeutics.com.

