Facility Grid Appoints Software Industry Leader Daniel Russo as CEO

Russo brings 30 years of experience and leadership in building software and scaling businesses.

BROOKLINE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Facility Grid, a Nexa Equity Partners company and the leading provider of cloud-based software engineered to streamline commissioning (Cx), operational readiness (OR), and sustainability services in the construction industry, announced today the appointment of Daniel Russo as its new Chief Executive Officer.

As a seasoned executive in the Private Equity software investment sector, Russo is helping usher in an exciting new phase of Facility Grid’s product development. He comes to Facility Grid from global real estate services company, JLL, where he served as CEO of Building Engines as well as President of JLLT Property Management Technology (PMT) division, a Fortune 200 global company. At JLL, he led an organization of 500+ employees and grew Building Engines into the #1 platform for Commercial Property Management.

Prior to his time at JLL, Russo served as CPO at Building Engines (BE), a Wavecrest Growth Partners company, leading Product, Strategy, and Technology Partnerships. In just over three years, Russo helped accelerate the growth of BE which enabled the sale of BE to JLL in 2021 at 10 times its revenue. Prior to that, Russo did two turns leading product organizations in Vista Equity Partner companies, Lanyon and Cvent.

As the new CEO of Facility Grid, Russo is committed to ensuring top-tier GTM and product development processes, so customers will get the most value out of its products. “We have a fantastic product and wonderful customers, and I’m excited to expand on this strong foundation," he said.

From his background in software engineering and product management to now scaling high-growth SaaS companies, he plans to optimize AI in the development of its products, offering a one-stop-shop experience for users.

“In general, the real estate industry is fragmented, especially in the construction and sustainability segments, with owners using 15+ niche software products with fragmented data, making it possible to use AI at any scale," he said.

Russo's appointment as CEO follows the recent strategic investment of Facility Grid by Nexa Equity, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on partnering with founders to scale B2B software businesses. The partnership marked a major milestone in Facility Grid’s mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower commissioning providers, building owners, general contractors, and trade contractors to effectively track, verify, and manage building systems throughout construction and ongoing operations.

About Facility Grid

Facility Grid is a leading cloud-based solution for commissioning and quality control, trusted by the world’s largest commissioning providers, data centers, general contractors, and building owners. It enables teams to seamlessly track, document, and report on building systems and equipment throughout installation, quality control, commissioning, and turnover. By facilitating efficient data capture and real-time schedule updates, Facility Grid increases the capacity of high value resources, enhances stakeholder communication, and streamlines turnover documentation. With a focus on driving operational excellence, it helps organizations optimize construction processes, reduce rework, and improve project outcomes across industries such as data centers, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and energy. For more information, please visit www.facilitygrid.com.

