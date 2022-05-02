Fabrinet Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Solid Third Quarter Revenue of $564.4 Million

Record GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share

BANGKOK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Earnings–Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 25, 2022.

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “With strong execution we delivered solid revenue and non-GAAP EPS that were within our guidance ranges in the third quarter. We are optimistic that we can continue to effectively manage supply chain constraints amid growing demand to deliver strong fourth quarter results.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $564.4 million, compared to $479.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $50.7 million, compared to GAAP net income of $37.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $1.35, compared to GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.00 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $56.2 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $45.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $1.50, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.21 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 2, 2022, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter ending June 24, 2022, as follows:

Fabrinet expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $570 million to $590 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.35 to $1.42, based on approximately 37.6 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.52 to $1.59, based on approximately 37.6 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

What: Fabrinet Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Call When: Monday, May 2, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call: (888) 357-3694, domestic (253) 237-1137, international Conference ID: 8682742 Replay: (855) 859-2056, domestic (404) 537-3406, international Conference ID: 8682742 Webcast: http://investor.fabrinet.com/ (live and replay)

A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and accessible at http://investor.fabrinet.com. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism about our ability to manage supply chain constraints amid growing demand; and (2) all of the statements under the “Business Outlook” section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, particularly the possibility of (1) the growing global economic downturn, (2) extended shutdowns at any of our manufacturing facilities, especially if the pandemic intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, (3) continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials, especially if the pandemic intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, and (4) regional downward demand adjustments from our customers, particularly those in areas affected by the pandemic; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People’s Republic of China, Israel, the U.S. and the U.K.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 1, 2022. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financials

We refer to the non-GAAP financial measures cited above in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our ongoing operational performance. Non-GAAP net income excludes: share-based compensation expenses; depreciation of fair value uplift; amortization of intangibles; severance payment and others; other expenses in relation to reduction in workforce; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors’ understanding of our underlying operations. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations because they should not be used to evaluate our company without reference to their corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, we compensate for these material limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are used to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.

FABRINET



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value) March 25,

2022 June 25,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,140 $ 302,969 Short-term investments 245,852 244,963 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $61 and $100, respectively 446,052 336,547 Contract assets 13,568 11,878 Inventories 452,638 422,133 Prepaid expenses 13,729 11,398 Other current assets 29,169 22,619 Total current assets 1,470,148 1,352,507 Non-current assets Long-term restricted cash 157 154 Property, plant and equipment, net 291,767 241,129 Intangibles, net 3,593 4,371 Operating right-of-use assets 4,790 6,699 Deferred tax assets 9,171 9,428 Other non-current assets 513 1,834 Total non-current assets 309,991 263,615 Total Assets $ 1,780,139 $ 1,616,122 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Long-term borrowings, current portion, net $ 12,156 $ 12,156 Trade accounts payable 402,581 346,555 Fixed assets payable 14,060 19,206 Contract liabilities 1,923 1,680 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,593 2,593 Income tax payable 2,794 3,612 Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses 21,396 20,464 Accrued expenses 21,144 17,134 Other payables 24,012 20,958 Total current liabilities 502,659 444,358 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings, non-current portion, net 18,241 27,358 Deferred tax liability 5,771 5,107 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 1,922 3,850 Severance liabilities 20,352 19,485 Other non-current liabilities 2,467 3,444 Total non-current liabilities 48,753 59,244 Total Liabilities 551,412 503,602 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 25, 2022 and June 25, 2021) — — Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 39,039,725 shares and 38,749,045 shares issued at March 25, 2022 and June 25, 2021, respectively; and 36,780,528 shares and 36,765,456 shares outstanding at March 25, 2022 and June 25, 2021, respectively) 390 388 Additional paid-in capital 190,705 189,445 Less: Treasury shares (2,259,197 shares and 1,983,589 shares as of March 25, 2022 and June 25, 2021, respectively) (115,967 ) (87,343 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,888 ) (6,266 ) Retained earnings 1,160,487 1,016,296 Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,228,727 1,112,520 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,780,139 $ 1,616,122

FABRINET



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 Revenues $ 564,395 $ 479,317 $ 1,674,350 $ 1,369,783 Cost of revenues (493,702 ) (422,539 ) (1,470,689 ) (1,209,504 ) Gross profit 70,693 56,778 203,661 160,279 Selling, general and administrative expenses (17,034 ) (19,059 ) (55,412 ) (53,078 ) Expenses related to reduction in workforce — (43 ) (135 ) (43 ) Operating income 53,659 37,676 148,114 107,158 Interest income 414 941 1,470 3,156 Interest expense (73 ) (282 ) (347 ) (798 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (410 ) 629 998 224 Other income (expense), net (36 ) 124 (1,351 ) 403 Income before income taxes 53,554 39,088 148,884 110,143 Income tax expense (2,893 ) (1,595 ) (4,693 ) (4,215 ) Net income 50,661 37,493 144,191 105,928 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (2,455 ) (570 ) (3,615 ) (937 ) Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments 666 (5,000 ) 2,743 (5,823 ) Change in net retirement benefits plan – prior service cost 124 198 448 421 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (34 ) 90 (198 ) 547 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,699 ) (5,282 ) (622 ) (5,792 ) Net comprehensive income (loss) $ 48,962 $ 32,211 $ 143,569 $ 100,136 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.37 $ 1.02 $ 3.90 $ 2.87 Diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.00 $ 3.85 $ 2.82 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands of shares) Basic 36,940 36,875 36,945 36,876 Diluted 37,473 37,609 37,451 37,514

FABRINET



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period $ 144,191 $ 105,928 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 28,907 26,781 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (175 ) (24 ) Gain from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities (13 ) (187 ) Amortization of investment discount 3,038 1,479 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 24 24 (Reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts (39 ) (317 ) Unrealized gain on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts (1,422 ) (825 ) Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps (736 ) (1,009 ) Share-based compensation 21,701 18,742 Deferred income tax 563 (382 ) Other non-cash expenses 1,067 (614 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade accounts receivable (109,334 ) (36,437 ) Contract assets (1,690 ) (3,874 ) Inventories (30,503 ) (43,497 ) Other current assets and non-current assets (11,221 ) (18,433 ) Trade accounts payable 55,333 25,589 Contract liabilities 243 (147 ) Income tax payable (872 ) 911 Severance liabilities 1,883 2,204 Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities 6,952 3,404 Net cash provided by operating activities 107,897 79,316 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (119,853 ) (183,041 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 19,463 84,049 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 92,862 97,721 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (75,327 ) (33,269 ) Purchase of intangibles (592 ) (1,912 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 229 38 Net cash used in investing activities (83,218 ) (36,414 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (9,141 ) (9,141 ) Repayment of finance lease liability — (100 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares (28,624 ) (8,312 ) Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units (20,439 ) (11,362 ) Net cash used in financing activities (58,204 ) (28,915 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (33,525 ) $ 13,987 Movement in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period $ 303,123 $ 232,832 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (33,525 ) 13,987 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (301 ) 345 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 269,297 $ 247,164 Non-cash investing and financing activities Construction, software and equipment-related payables $ 14,060 $ 11,060

FABRINET



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (Continued)

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:

(amount in thousands) As of March 25, 2022 As of March 26, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,140 $ 247,011 Restricted cash 157 153 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 269,297 $ 247,164

FABRINET



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value) Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS GAAP measures $ 50,661 $ 1.35 $ 37,493 $ 1.00 $ 144,191 $ 3.85 $ 105,928 $ 2.82 Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS: Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 1,183 0.03 1,388 0.04 4,579 0.12 4,805 0.13 Depreciation of fair value uplift — — 89 0.00 92 0.00 256 0.00 Total related to gross profit 1,183 0.03 1,477 0.04 4,671 0.12 5,061 0.13 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 4,540 0.12 5,476 0.15 17,122 0.46 13,937 0.37 Amortization of intangibles 101 0.00 127 0.00 328 0.01 382 0.01 Severance payment and others (250 ) 0.00 755 0.02 105 0.00 755 0.02 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 4,391 0.12 6,358 0.17 17,555 0.47 15,074 0.40 Related to other incomes and other expenses: Other expenses in relation to reduction in workforce — — 43 0.00 135 0.01 43 0.00 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 8 0.00 8 0.00 24 0.00 24 0.00 Total related to other incomes and other expenses 8 0.00 51 0.00 159 0.01 67 0.00 Total related to net income & EPS 5,582 0.15 7,886 0.21 22,385 0.60 20,202 0.54 Non-GAAP measures $ 56,243 $ 1.50 $ 45,379 $ 1.21 $ 166,576 $ 4.45 $ 126,130 $ 3.36 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share GAAP diluted shares 37,473 37,609 37,451 37,514 Non-GAAP diluted shares 37,473 37,609 37,451 37,514

FABRINET



RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(amount in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 50,329 $ 38,002 $ 107,897 $ 79,316 Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (23,410 ) (10,576 ) (75,327 ) (33,269 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 26,919 $ 27,426 $ 32,570 $ 46,047

FABRINET



GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 24, 2022



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Diluted EPS GAAP net income per diluted share: $1.35 to $1.42 Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 0.04 Total related to gross profit 0.04 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 0.13 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 0.13 Total related to net income & EPS 0.17 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $1.52 to $1.59

