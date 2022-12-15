Fabric Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, today announced it was selected as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups, an award program that spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. This program is run by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

Fabric is a retail technology company that enables exceptional customer experiences from click to delivery. Fabric launched the micro-fulfillment center (MFC®) concept of local, flexible and automated fulfillment to meet the evolving needs of the retail industry. Its best-in-class intelligent robotics platform empowers brands in their quest for cost-effective, on-demand fulfillment.

Though this year’s winners play in various market sectors, AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility make up most of the winners (35% and 33%, respectively) and bring in from $1 million to more than $20 million in revenue per year.

“In the past year, we’ve increased our capacity to solve the pain points throughout the supply chain with our warehouse automation solutions,” said Chris Caouette, Fabric’s vice president of sales and customer experience. “We are dedicated to providing comprehensive, cost-effective solutions for modern retail challenges, and we’re honored to be recognized for our work as a Top Tech Startup.”

Fabric will soon announce its Partner Elite Program, which brings together industry-leading experts in supply chain for brands and retailers looking to implement automation and micro-fulfillment centers (MFC®) to speed up fulfillment and streamline existing supply chain resources. Through its automated robotic fulfillment and inventory intelligence systems, Fabric enables retailers, grocers, brands and 3PL providers to scale their fulfillment capacity and profitably and sustainably provide on-demand deliveries.

“From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today’s tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They’re introducing new innovations, improving user experiences and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I’m very excited to see what’s next for these winners.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Go to https://foodl.me/ibl8vs to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

To learn more about Fabric, please visit www.getfabric.com.

About Fabric

Fabric is a retail technology company that enables exceptional customer experiences from click to delivery. Fabric launched the micro-fulfillment center (MFC®) concept of local, flexible, and automated fulfillment to meet the evolving needs of the retail industry. Its best-in-class intelligent robotics platform empowers brands in their quest for cost-effective, on-demand fulfillment. Founded in 2015, Fabric is backed by leading investors, including Temasek, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Corner Ventures, Playground Ventures, Princeville Capital, Innovation Endeavors, Aleph and others. Fabric is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with a main office in New York and teams located throughout the United States.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Contacts

Media Contact

Treble

Monique Beals



fabric@treblepr.com