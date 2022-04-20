Home Business Wire Fabasoft awarded contract in the tendering procedure “Procurement of a DMS for...
Business Wire

Fabasoft awarded contract in the tendering procedure “Procurement of a DMS for the Hessian State Administration”

di Business Wire

The contract in the tendering procedure “Procurement of a Document Management System and Product-Related Services” was awarded to Fabasoft on 21 March 2022 by the Hessian Center for Data Processing as the tendering body.

FRANKFURT A. M., Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The tender encompasses the provision and customization of a DMS standard product including the corresponding product-related technical services. The aim is the introduction of the “DMS 4.0” based on the Fabasoft eGov-Suite, which is to be operated centrally in the Hessian Center for Data Processing. This includes the development and integration of the “DMS 4.0” in the Hessian IT as well as the migration of legacy data from the previous DMS HeDok (Hessian Electronic Document Management).

The award of this contract enables Fabasoft to advance its market position in the field of electronic administrative work following contracts awarded on a national level as well as by the states of Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

The next few years will see the implementation of all of the around 25,000 office workplaces in the Hessian State Administration, followed by others within the scope of specialist procedures. The tender also includes additional optional services such as a state licence.

The contract for the project management and coordination was awarded to a consulting company in a separate call for tender.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is one of the leading European software manufacturers and cloud service providers for digital document control as well as electronic document, process and record management. Numerous public sector organizations and prominent private companies have placed their trust in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for more than three decades.

Contacts

Press contact
Fabasoft

Mag. Irina Haas

Tel.: +43/732/606162-152

Email: irina.haas@fabasoft.com

Schumacher Electric Corporation annuncia che Ripple Industries è il suo nuovo partner d’investimento

Business Wire