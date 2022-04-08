F5 to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on April 26, 2022

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, following the market close. F5 also will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its results with investors and analysts beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on April 26, 2022.

The live webcast link can be accessed from the investor relations portion of f5.com. The audio-only version of the live webcast can be accessed by dialing (833) 714-0927 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (778) 560-2886 for listeners from other countries. Please use Meeting ID: 7769889.

The webcast will be recorded, and replays will be available as follows:

Replay Via Webcast: Access via the investor relations portion of F5’s website.

Replay Via Phone: (800) 585-8367 (US & Canada) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (outside of the U.S. and Canada) available April 26, 2022, through April 27, 2022.

