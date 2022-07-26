F5 Reports 4% Revenue Growth in its Fiscal Third Quarter, Including 38% Software Revenue Growth

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Customers depend on F5 to secure and deliver extraordinary digital experiences that drive their businesses and fuel their brands,” said François Locoh-Donou, F5’s President and CEO. “Demand for security across all customer verticals fueled sales in our third quarter resulting in 4% total revenue growth despite ongoing semiconductor shortages.”

Third Quarter Performance Summary

Third quarter fiscal year 2022 revenue grew 4% from the year ago period, to $674 million, up from $652 million in fiscal year 2021. Product revenue grew 5% from the year-ago period including 38% software revenue growth. Systems revenue declined 18% from the year-ago period as a result of ongoing semiconductor shortages. Global services revenue grew 2% from the year-ago period.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $83 million, or $1.37 per diluted share compared to third quarter fiscal year 2021 GAAP net income of $90 million, or $1.46 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $155 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, compared to $169 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP to non-GAAP basis is included in the attached Consolidated Income Statements. Additional information about non-GAAP financial information is included in this release.

Business Outlook

“We saw strong demand in our third quarter, and we have a strong fourth quarter pipeline. At the same time, we are cognizant of the broader, more cautious environment we are operating in,” said Locoh-Donou. “With our intense business transformation efforts over the last five years, we have built a stronger and more resilient F5, as evidenced by our 72 percent revenue from recurring sources in the quarter. As a result, we have increased confidence in our ability to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth.”

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, F5 expects to deliver revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million, with non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.57 per diluted share.

All forward-looking non-GAAP measures included in the Company’s business outlook exclude estimates for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, significant effects of tax legislation and judicial or administrative interpretation of tax regulations (including the impact of income tax reform), non-recurring income tax adjustments, valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP exclusions, and do not include the impact of any future acquisitions or divestitures, acquisition-related charges and write-downs, restructuring charges, facility exit costs, or other non-recurring charges that may occur in the period. F5 is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings guidance measures to corresponding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the overall high variability and low visibility of most of the foregoing items that have been excluded. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results. Certain exclusions, such as amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses, are generally incurred each quarter, but the amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter.

$1 Billion Authorized for Share Repurchases

F5 also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $1 billion for its common stock repurchase program. This new authorization is incremental to the $272 million remaining in the existing program.

Live Webcast and Conference Call

F5 will host a live webcast and conference call to review its financial results and outlook today, July 25, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET. The live webcast can be accessed from the investor relations portion of F5.com. To participate in the live call via telephone in the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 (888) 396-8049. Outside the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 (416) 764-8646. Please call at least 5 minutes prior to the call start time. The webcast replay will be archived on the investor relations portion of F5’s website.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the continuing strength and momentum of F5’s business, future financial performance including revenue, revenue growth and earnings growth; demand for application security and delivery services, and software products; expectations regarding availability of future supply, future customer demand, markets, and the benefits of products; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and other factors that, if they do not fully materialize or prove correct, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: customer acceptance of offerings; potential disruptions to F5’s business and distraction of management as F5 integrates acquired businesses, teams, and technologies; F5’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses’ products with F5 technologies; the ability of F5’s sales professionals and distribution partners to sell acquired businesses’ product and service offerings; the timely development, introduction and acceptance of additional new products and features by F5 or its competitors; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors into F5’s markets, and new product and marketing initiatives by our competitors; increased sales discounts; the business impact of the acquisitions and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement of completion of acquisitions; uncertain global economic conditions which may result in reduced customer demand for our products and services and changes in customer payment patterns; continued disruptions to the global supply chain resulting in inability to source required parts for F5’s products or the ability to only do so at greatly increased prices thereby impacting our revenues and/or margins; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, shareholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; potential security flaws in the Company’s networks, products or services; cybersecurity attacks on its networks, products or services; natural catastrophic events; a pandemic or epidemic; F5’s ability to sustain, develop and effectively utilize distribution relationships; F5’s ability to attract, train and retain qualified product development, marketing, sales, professional services and customer support personnel; F5’s ability to expand in international markets; the unpredictability of F5’s sales cycle; the ability of F5 to execute on its share repurchase program including the timing of any repurchases; future prices of F5’s common stock; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K and other documents that we may file or furnish from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in F5’s most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. F5 assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation

F5’s management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various operating measures. These measures are generally based on the revenues of its products, services operations, and certain costs of those operations, such as cost of revenues, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses. One such measure is GAAP net income excluding, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangible assets, acquisition-related charges, net of taxes, restructuring charges, facility-exit costs, significant litigation and other contingencies and certain non-recurring tax expenses and benefits, which is a non-GAAP financial measure under Section 101 of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This measure of non-GAAP net income is adjusted by the amount of additional taxes or tax benefit that the Company would accrue if it used non-GAAP results instead of GAAP results to calculate the Company’s tax liability.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and F5’s basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue. Included in its GAAP financial statements, F5 records acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue to fair value, which results in lower recognized revenue over the term of the contract. F5 includes revenue associated with acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue in its non-GAAP financial measures as management believes it provides a more accurate depiction of revenue arising from our strategic acquisitions.

Stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation consists of expense for stock options, restricted stock, and employee stock purchases through the Company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of F5’s employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of the Company’s core business and to facilitate comparison of the Company’s results to those of peer companies.

Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets. Purchased intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives, and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. On a non-recurring basis, when certain events or circumstances are present, management may also be required to write down the carrying value of its purchased intangible assets and recognize impairment charges. Management does not believe these charges accurately reflect the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations, therefore, they are not considered by management in making operating decisions. However, investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to F5’s revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to F5’s future period revenues as well.

Facility-exit costs. F5 has incurred charges in connection with the exit of facilities as well as other non-recurring lease activity. These charges are not representative of ongoing costs to the business and are not expected to recur. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related charges, net. F5 does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle and the terms and scope of each transaction can vary significantly and are unique to each transaction. F5 excludes acquisition-related charges from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of the Company’s operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies. Acquisition-related charges consist of planning, execution and integration costs incurred directly as a result of an acquisition.

Impairment charges. In fiscal year 2021, F5 recorded impairment charges related to the permanent exit of certain floors at its Seattle headquarters. These charges are not representative of ongoing costs to the business and are not expected to recur. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations.

Restructuring charges. F5 has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and costs associated with exiting facility-lease commitments. F5 excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

Management believes that non-GAAP net income per share provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company’s core business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. Although F5’s management finds this non-GAAP measure to be useful in evaluating the performance of the core business, management’s reliance on this measure is limited because items excluded from such measures could have a material effect on F5’s earnings and earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, F5’s management will use its non-GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, in conjunction with GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, to address these limitations when evaluating the performance of the Company’s core business. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP.

F5 believes that presenting its non-GAAP measures of earnings and earnings per share provides investors with an additional tool for evaluating the performance of the Company’s core business and is used by management in its own evaluation of the Company’s performance. Investors are encouraged to look at GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance. However, while the GAAP results are more complete, the Company provides investors these supplemental measures since, with reconciliation to GAAP, it may provide additional insight into the Company’s operational performance and financial results.

For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section in our attached Condensed Consolidated Income Statements entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About F5

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) is a multi-cloud application security and delivery company that enables our customers—which include the world’s largest enterprises, financial institutions, service providers, and governments—to bring extraordinary digital experiences to life. For more information, go to f5.com. You can also follow @F5 on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies.

F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

F5, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 541,883 $ 580,977 Short-term investments 196,458 329,630 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,879 and $3,696 455,762 340,536 Inventories 43,787 22,055 Other current assets 451,035 337,902 Total current assets 1,688,925 1,611,100 Property and equipment, net 172,060 191,164 Operating lease right-of-use assets 217,313 244,934 Long-term investments 19,112 132,778 Deferred tax assets 171,533 128,193 Goodwill 2,259,951 2,216,553 Other assets, net 492,395 472,558 Total assets $ 5,021,289 $ 4,997,280 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 73,420 $ 62,096 Accrued liabilities 291,605 341,487 Deferred revenue 1,049,084 968,669 Current portion of long-term debt 354,591 19,275 Total current liabilities 1,768,700 1,391,527 Deferred tax liabilities 2,794 2,414 Deferred revenue, long-term 588,221 521,173 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 265,043 296,945 Long-term debt – 349,772 Other long-term liabilities 73,546 75,236 Total long-term liabilities 929,604 1,245,540 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding – – Common stock, no par value; 200,000 shares authorized, 59,556 and 60,652 shares issued and outstanding 32,851 192,458 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,626 ) (20,073 ) Retained earnings 2,314,760 2,187,828 Total shareholders’ equity 2,322,985 2,360,213 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,021,289 $ 4,997,280

F5, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues Products (1) $ 326,482 $ 309,929 $ 967,149 $ 907,163 Services 348,006 341,586 1,028,663 1,014,256 Total 674,488 651,515 1,995,812 1,921,419 Cost of net revenues (2)(3)(4)(5)(6) Products 73,558 68,974 226,454 209,301 Services 57,175 51,930 165,711 155,167 Total 130,733 120,904 392,165 364,468 Gross profit 543,755 530,611 1,603,647 1,556,951 Operating expenses (2)(3)(4)(5)(6) Sales and marketing 226,731 237,375 689,592 696,829 Research and development 138,737 133,283 404,846 387,927 General and administrative 70,823 63,541 205,038 204,534 Restructuring charges – – 7,909 – Total 436,291 434,199 1,307,385 1,289,290 Income from operations 107,464 96,412 296,262 267,661 Other income, net (6,221 ) (2,163 ) (10,586 ) (4,223 ) Income before income taxes 101,243 94,249 285,676 # 263,438 Provision for income taxes 18,224 4,645 52,862 42,915 Net income $ 83,019 $ 89,604 $ 232,814 $ 220,523 Net income per share – basic $ 1.38 $ 1.49 $ 3.85 $ 3.63 Weighted average shares – basic 59,965 60,186 60,450 60,768 Net income per share – diluted $ 1.37 $ 1.46 $ 3.80 $ 3.55 Weighted average shares – diluted 60,460 61,351 61,345 62,064 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net income as reported $ 83,019 $ 89,604 $ 232,814 $ 220,523 Acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue – – – 1,283 Stock-based compensation expense 61,875 61,468 189,761 182,757 Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets 12,701 12,931 44,988 35,843 Facility-exit costs 1,750 4,472 8,010 10,873 Acquisiton-related charges 10,224 23,584 40,081 69,227 Impairment charges – – – 33,825 Restructuring charges – – 7,909 – Tax effects related to above items (14,427 ) (22,943 ) (58,587 ) (68,604 ) Net income excluding acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, impairment charges and restructuring charges (non-GAAP) – diluted $ 155,142 $ 169,116 $ 464,976 $ 485,727 Net income per share excluding acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, impairment charges and restructuring charges (non-GAAP) – diluted $ 2.57 $ 2.76 $ 7.58 $ 7.83 Weighted average shares – diluted 60,460 61,351 61,345 62,064 (1) GAAP net product revenues $ 326,482 $ 309,929 $ 967,149 $ 907,163 Acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue – – – 1,283 Non-GAAP net product revenues 326,482 309,929 967,149 908,446 GAAP net service revenues 348,006 341,586 1,028,663 1,014,256 Acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue – – – – Non-GAAP net service revenues 348,006 341,586 1,028,663 1,014,256 Total non-GAAP net revenues $ 674,488 $ 651,515 $ 1,995,812 $ 1,922,702 (2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 7,203 $ 7,209 $ 22,089 $ 21,903 Sales and marketing 25,572 26,399 79,938 78,682 Research and development 17,502 17,342 54,318 50,046 General and administrative 11,598 10,518 33,416 32,126 $ 61,875 $ 61,468 $ 189,761 $ 182,757 (3) Includes amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 9,960 $ 9,507 $ 29,878 $ 25,688 Sales and marketing 2,389 2,849 13,780 8,430 General and administrative 352 575 1,330 1,725 $ 12,701 $ 12,931 $ 44,988 $ 35,843 (4) Includes facility-exit costs as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 62 $ 770 $ 1,155 $ 1,926 Sales and marketing 546 1,188 2,183 3,051 Research and development 627 1,474 2,755 3,352 General and administrative 515 1,040 1,917 2,544 $ 1,750 $ 4,472 $ 8,010 $ 10,873 (5) Includes acquisition-related charges as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 96 $ – $ 291 $ 2,522 Sales and marketing 2,493 8,525 12,266 23,213 Research and development 5,479 11,681 17,170 25,120 General and administrative 2,156 3,378 10,354 18,372 $ 10,224 $ 23,584 $ 40,081 $ 69,227 (6) Includes impairment charges as follows: Cost of net revenues $ – $ – $ – $ 4,388 Sales and marketing – – – 10,256 Research and development – – – 9,845 General and administrative – – – 9,336 $ – $ – $ – $ 33,825

F5, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 232,814 $ 220,523 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 189,761 182,757 Depreciation and amortization 88,398 84,985 Non-cash operating lease costs 29,071 28,937 Deferred income taxes (28,956 ) (78,092 ) Impairment of assets 6,175 40,698 Other 585 604 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding effects of the acquisition of businesses): Accounts receivable (116,137 ) (88,685 ) Inventories (21,732 ) 5,249 Other current assets (106,070 ) (32,670 ) Other assets (50,400 ) (58,565 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (33,398 ) 13,586 Deferred revenue 136,872 167,199 Lease liabilities (38,707 ) (38,383 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 288,276 448,143 Investing activities Purchases of investments (58,514 ) (255,259 ) Maturities of investments 178,372 164,900 Sales of investments 120,564 271,521 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (67,911 ) (411,319 ) Purchases of property and equipment (25,117 ) (23,534 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 147,394 (253,691 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and purchases of stock under employee stock purchase plan 63,681 64,698 Repurchase of common stock (500,023 ) (500,000 ) Payments on term debt agreement (15,000 ) (15,000 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (18,907 ) (10,920 ) Net cash used in financing activities (470,249 ) (461,222 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (34,579 ) (266,770 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,633 ) 1,107 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 584,333 852,826 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 546,121 $ 587,163 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities $ 44,115 $ 46,178 Cash paid for interest on long-term debt 4,287 4,003 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 614 $ 11,622

