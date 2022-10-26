F5 Reports 4% GAAP and 3% Non-GAAP Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2022; Expects 9% to 11% Revenue Growth and Double-Digit Non-GAAP EPS Growth in Fiscal Year 2023

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

“Organizations across the globe have embraced and accelerated digital transformation to improve efficiency and to deliver the extraordinary digital experiences that are significant drivers of their businesses. In a challenging macro environment, these efforts take on new importance,” said François Locoh-Donou, F5’s President and CEO. “F5’s solutions automate, secure, and manage our customers’ rapidly expanding application footprints and evolving hybrid IT environments, enabling our customers to focus fewer resources on managing their IT infrastructure and more resources on running and growing their businesses.”

Fiscal Year 2022 Performance Summary

Fiscal year 2022 GAAP revenue grew 4%, to $2.7 billion, up from $2.6 billion in the year ago period. Fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP revenue grew 3%, to $2.7 billion, up from $2.6 billion in fiscal year 2021. Product revenue grew 6% from the year-ago period, including 33% software revenue growth. Systems revenue declined 13% from the year-ago period as a result of ongoing semiconductor shortages. Global services revenue grew 2% from the year-ago period.

GAAP net income for fiscal year 2022 was $322 million, or $5.27 per diluted share, compared to $331 million, or $5.34 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2022 was $623 million, or $10.19 per diluted share, compared to $671 million, or $10.81 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2021.

Fourth Quarter Performance Summary

Fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 revenue grew 3% from the year ago period, to $700 million, up from $682 million in fiscal year 2021. Product revenue grew 3% from the year-ago period, including 13% software revenue growth. Systems revenue declined 5% from the year-ago period as a result of ongoing semiconductor shortages. Global services revenue grew 2% from the year-ago period.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $89 million, or $1.49 per diluted share compared to net income of $111 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $158 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, compared to $185 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the attached Consolidated Income Statements. Additional information about non-GAAP financial information is included in this release.

Business Outlook

“Over the next year, our business is likely to benefit from tailwinds to our systems business as a result of improving component availability and to bear some weight from macroeconomic headwinds. In the balance, we expect to deliver fiscal year 2023 revenue growth of 9% to 11%,” continued Locoh-Donou. “We also expect the combination of revenue growth and operating leverage will enable us to deliver non-GAAP earnings growth in the low-to-mid teens in fiscal year 2023.”

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, F5 expects to deliver revenue in the range of $690 million to $710 million, with non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.37 per diluted share.

All forward-looking non-GAAP measures included in the Company’s business outlook exclude estimates for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, significant effects of tax legislation and judicial or administrative interpretation of tax regulations (including the impact of income tax reform), non-recurring income tax adjustments, valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP exclusions, and do not include the impact of any future acquisitions or divestitures, acquisition-related charges and write-downs, restructuring charges, facility exit costs, or other non-recurring charges that may occur in the period. F5 is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings guidance measures to corresponding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the overall high variability and low visibility of most of the foregoing items that have been excluded. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results. Certain exclusions, such as amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses, are generally incurred each quarter, but the amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter.

Live Webcast and Conference Call

F5 will host a live webcast and conference call to review its financial results and outlook today, October 25, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET. The live webcast is accessible from the investor relations portion of F5.com. To participate in the live call via telephone in the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 (888) 330-2454. Outside the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 (240) 789-2714. Please use access code 3209415. Please call at least 5 minutes prior to the call start time. The webcast replay will be archived on the investor relations portion of F5’s website.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding F5’s future financial performance including revenue, revenue growth and earnings growth; demand for application security and delivery solutions, future customer demand, markets, and the benefits of products. These, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and other factors that, if they do not fully materialize or prove correct, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: customer acceptance of offerings; continued disruptions to the global supply chain resulting in inability to source required parts for F5’s products or the ability to only do so at greatly increased prices thereby impacting our revenues and/or margins; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; F5’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses’ products with F5 technologies; the ability of F5’s sales professionals and distribution partners to sell new solutions and service offerings; the timely development, introduction and acceptance of additional new products and features by F5 or its competitors; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors into F5’s markets, and new product and marketing initiatives by our competitors; increased sales discounts; the business impact of the acquisitions and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement of completion of acquisitions; uncertain global economic conditions which may result in reduced customer demand for our products and services and changes in customer payment patterns; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, shareholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; potential security flaws in the Company’s networks, products or services; cybersecurity attacks on its networks, products or services; natural catastrophic events; a pandemic or epidemic; F5’s ability to sustain, develop and effectively utilize distribution relationships; F5’s ability to attract, train and retain qualified product development, marketing, sales, professional services and customer support personnel; F5’s ability to expand in international markets; the unpredictability of F5’s sales cycle; the ability of F5 to execute on its share repurchase program including the timing of any repurchases; future prices of F5’s common stock; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K and other documents that we may file or furnish from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in F5’s most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. F5 assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation

F5’s management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various operating measures. These measures are generally based on the revenues of its products, services operations, and certain costs of those operations, such as cost of revenues, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses. One such measure is GAAP net income excluding, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangible assets, acquisition-related charges, net of taxes, restructuring charges, facility-exit costs, significant litigation and other contingencies and certain non-recurring tax expenses and benefits, which is a non-GAAP financial measure under Section 101 of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This measure of non-GAAP net income is adjusted by the amount of additional taxes or tax benefit that the Company would accrue if it used non-GAAP results instead of GAAP results to calculate the Company’s tax liability.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and F5’s basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue. Included in its GAAP financial statements, F5 records acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue to fair value, which results in lower recognized revenue over the term of the contract. F5 includes revenue associated with acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue in its non-GAAP financial measures as management believes it provides a more accurate depiction of revenue arising from our strategic acquisitions.

Stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation consists of expense for stock options, restricted stock, and employee stock purchases through the Company’s Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of F5’s employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of the Company’s core business and to facilitate comparison of the Company’s results to those of peer companies.

Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets. Purchased intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives, and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. On a non-recurring basis, when certain events or circumstances are present, management may also be required to write down the carrying value of its purchased intangible assets and recognize impairment charges. Management does not believe these charges accurately reflect the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations; therefore, they are not considered by management in making operating decisions. However, investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to F5’s revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to F5’s future period revenues as well.

Facility-exit costs. F5 has incurred charges in connection with the exit of facilities as well as other non-recurring lease activity. These charges are not representative of ongoing costs to the business and are not expected to recur. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related charges, net. F5 does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle and the terms and scope of each transaction can vary significantly and are unique to each transaction. F5 excludes acquisition-related charges from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of the Company’s operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies. Acquisition-related charges consist of planning, execution and integration costs incurred directly as a result of an acquisition.

Impairment charges. In fiscal year 2021, F5 recorded impairment charges related to the permanent exit of certain floors at its Seattle headquarters. These charges are not representative of ongoing costs to the business and are not expected to recur. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations.

Restructuring charges. F5 has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and costs associated with exiting facility-lease commitments. F5 excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

Management believes that non-GAAP net income per share provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company’s core business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. Although F5’s management finds this non-GAAP measure to be useful in evaluating the performance of the core business, management’s reliance on this measure is limited because items excluded from such measures could have a material effect on F5’s earnings and earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, F5’s management will use its non-GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, in conjunction with GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, to address these limitations when evaluating the performance of the Company’s core business. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP.

F5 believes that presenting its non-GAAP measures of earnings and earnings per share provides investors with an additional tool for evaluating the performance of the Company’s core business and is used by management in its own evaluation of the Company’s performance. Investors are encouraged to look at GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance. However, while the GAAP results are more complete, the Company provides investors these supplemental measures since, with reconciliation to GAAP, it may provide additional insight into the Company’s operational performance and financial results.

For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section in our attached Condensed Consolidated Income Statements entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About F5

F5 is a multi-cloud application services and security company committed to bringing a better digital world to life.​​​​​​​ F5 partners with the world’s largest, most advanced organizations to optimize and secure every app and API anywhere, including on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5 enables organizations to provide exceptional, secure digital experiences for their customers and continuously stay ahead of threats. For more information, go to f5.com. (NASDAQ: FFIV)

You can also follow @F5 on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies. F5 and BIG-IP are trademarks, service marks, or tradenames of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

F5, Inc Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 758,012 $ 580,977 Short-term investments 126,554 329,630 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $6,020 and $3,696 469,979 340,536 Inventories 68,365 22,055 Other current assets 489,314 337,902 Total current assets 1,912,224 1,611,100 Property and equipment, net 168,182 191,164 Operating lease right-of-use assets 227,475 244,934 Long-term investments 9,544 132,778 Deferred tax assets 183,365 128,193 Goodwill 2,259,282 2,216,553 Other assets, net 516,122 472,558 Total assets $ 5,276,194 $ 4,997,280 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 113,178 $ 62,096 Accrued liabilities 309,819 341,487 Deferred revenue 1,067,182 968,669 Current portion of long-term debt 349,772 19,275 Total current liabilities 1,839,951 1,391,527 Deferred tax liabilities 2,781 2,414 Deferred revenue, long-term 624,398 521,173 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 272,376 296,945 Long-term debt – 349,772 Other long-term liabilities 67,710 75,236 Total long-term liabilities 967,265 1,245,540 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding – – Common stock, no par value; 200,000 shares authorized, 59,860 and 60,652 shares issued and outstanding 91,048 192,458 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,176 ) (20,073 ) Retained earnings 2,404,106 2,187,828 Total shareholders’ equity 2,468,978 2,360,213 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,276,194 $ 4,997,280

F5, Inc Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues Products (1) $ 349,968 $ 339,921 $ 1,317,117 $ 1,247,084 Services 350,065 342,076 1,378,728 1,356,332 Total 700,033 681,997 2,695,845 2,603,416 Cost of net revenues (2)(3)(4)(5)(6) Products 93,259 76,992 319,713 286,293 Services 54,203 51,686 219,914 206,853 Total 147,462 128,678 539,627 493,146 Gross profit 552,571 553,319 2,156,218 2,110,270 Operating expenses (2)(3)(4)(5)(6) Sales and marketing 236,999 233,154 926,591 929,983 Research and development 138,522 124,700 543,368 512,627 General and administrative 69,520 69,101 274,558 273,635 Restructuring charges – – 7,909 – Total 445,041 426,955 1,752,426 1,716,245 Income from operations 107,530 126,364 403,792 394,025 Other income, net (7,813 ) (2,865 ) (18,399 ) (7,088 ) Income before income taxes 99,717 123,499 385,393 386,937 Provision for income taxes 10,371 12,781 63,233 55,696 Net income $ 89,346 $ 110,718 $ 322,160 $ 331,241 Net income per share – basic $ 1.50 $ 1.83 $ 5.34 $ 5.46 Weighted average shares – basic 59,751 60,526 60,274 60,707 Net income per share – diluted $ 1.49 $ 1.80 $ 5.27 $ 5.34 Weighted average shares – diluted 60,126 61,606 61,097 62,057 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net income as reported $ 89,346 $ 110,718 $ 322,160 $ 331,241 Acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue – – – 1,283 Stock-based compensation expense 59,455 60,522 249,216 243,279 Amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets 12,701 12,879 57,689 48,722 Facility-exit costs 2,311 4,056 10,321 14,929 Acquisiton-related charges 9,329 16,867 49,410 86,094 Impairment charges – – – 33,825 Restructuring charges – – 7,909 – Tax effects related to above items (15,488 ) (19,804 ) (74,075 ) (88,408 ) Net income excluding acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, impairment charges, restructuring charges and non-recurring tax expenses and benefits (non-GAAP) – diluted $ 157,654 $ 185,238 $ 622,630 $ 670,965 Net income per share excluding acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets, facility-exit costs, acquisition-related charges, impairment charges, restructuring charges and non-recurring tax expenses and benefits (non-GAAP) – diluted $ 2.62 $ 3.01 $ 10.19 $ 10.81 Weighted average shares – diluted 60,126 61,606 61,097 62,057 (1) GAAP net product revenues $ 349,968 $ 339,921 $ 1,317,117 $ 1,247,084 Acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue – – – 1,283 Non-GAAP net product revenues 349,968 339,921 1,317,117 1,248,367 GAAP net service revenues 350,065 342,076 1,378,728 1,356,332 Acquisition-related write-downs of assumed deferred revenue – – – – Non-GAAP net service revenues 350,065 342,076 1,378,728 1,356,332 Total non-GAAP net revenues $ 700,033 $ 681,997 $ 2,695,845 $ 2,604,699 (2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 7,168 $ 7,204 $ 29,257 $ 29,107 Sales and marketing 24,347 25,896 104,285 104,578 Research and development 17,463 17,109 71,781 67,155 General and administrative 10,477 10,313 43,893 42,439 $ 59,455 $ 60,522 $ 249,216 $ 243,279 (3) Includes amortization and impairment of purchased intangible assets as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 9,959 $ 9,468 $ 39,837 $ 35,156 Sales and marketing 2,389 2,836 16,169 11,266 General and administrative 353 575 1,683 2,300 $ 12,701 $ 12,879 $ 57,689 $ 48,722 (4) Includes facility-exit costs as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 274 $ 678 $ 1,429 $ 2,604 Sales and marketing 628 1,115 2,811 4,166 Research and development 901 1,309 3,656 4,661 General and administrative 508 954 2,425 3,498 $ 2,311 $ 4,056 $ 10,321 $ 14,929 (5) Includes acquisition-related charges as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 108 $ 10 $ 399 $ 2,532 Sales and marketing 2,683 6,513 14,949 29,726 Research and development 5,430 5,935 22,600 31,055 General and administrative 1,108 4,409 11,462 22,781 $ 9,329 $ 16,867 $ 49,410 $ 86,094 (6) Includes impairment charges as follows: Cost of net revenues $ – $ – $ – $ 4,388 Sales and marketing – – – 10,256 Research and development – – – 9,845 General and administrative – – – 9,336 $ – $ – $ – $ 33,825

Contacts

Investors

Suzanne DuLong



+1 (206) 272-7049



s.dulong@f5.com

Media

Rob Gruening



+1 (206) 272-6208



r.gruening@f5.com

Read full story here