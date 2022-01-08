F45 Training Recognized as Highest Ranked Boutique Fitness Brand in Entrepreneur’s Highly Competitive 2022 Franchise 500®

The boutique fitness operator is recognized within the outlet’s annual list of top-performing franchisors across multiple industries

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FXLV), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur‘s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks F45 Training as 42nd for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power, and as the highest ranked boutique fitness brand.

“It is an honor to be recognized in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking and an even more rewarding accomplishment to be the highest ranked boutique fitness brand on the list,” said Adam Gilchrist, President, CEO and Chairman of F45 Training. “I’m especially proud of all the hard work the F45 Training team has put in for our business, and am continually grateful to the fiercely loyal community of F45 franchisees and members who helped us garner this achievement.”

In Entrepreneur‘s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

“The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever,” said Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to this year’s list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship.”

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. F45 Training’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view F45 Training in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands Jan. 11.

About F45



F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 8,000 unique functional training movements across modalities to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.

Contacts

F45 Media Contact

Judy Lee



ICR, Inc.



F45PR@icrinc.com