F1 Payments Changes its Name to Corvia

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Corvia–F1 Payments, a fintech company focused on making the complex simple by complementing world-class technology with strong business and regulatory acumen, announced it is changing its name to Corvia effective today. Recognizing a strong and exciting growth trajectory, the name change, along with new visual identity and brand story, better reflects how the company aspires to represent itself in the payments industry today and into the future.

“Our new name relates to our journey as a company,” said Chad Anselmo, chief executive officer of Corvia. “Building and leveraging a strong and respected Corvia brand will enable us to accelerate innovation, create more strategic value and further develop opportunities for our employees, partners and stakeholders,” added Anselmo.

Corvia is more than just a payments solution. The company empowers commerce so its business customers and sales partners can thrive. With hope, integrity and accountability as values, Corvia endeavors to leverage relationships, technology and risk management core competencies to exceed the standard in payments.

The new Corvia logo is comprised of a brand monogram and word mark, emphasizing confident upward movement combined with ease and simplicity, creating a harmonious timeless balance between past and future.

About Corvia

Corvia delivers safe, affordable and reliable access to payments through an advanced risk ecosystem, a service-focused approach to enable success, strategic partnerships that enhance impact and inspire growth with a culture centered on community, integrity and accountability. The company is a privately held, fast-growing fintech headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit corviapay.com.

