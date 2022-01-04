EZQuest Unveils Triple Display USB-C Multimedia Hub Adapter for Mac M1

Ultimate Plus Hub Adapter is a 12 port multitasking tool

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Consumer Electronics Show is a fast-paced trade show, reflecting the world we live in. Consumers are expecting their gadgets to keep up with them and all the tasks they need to get done, especially when it comes to working on a laptop or computer. The EZQuest Ultimate Plus Triple Display USB-C Multimedia Hub Adapter 12 Ports with Power Delivery 3.0 is up for the challenge.

The Ultimate Plus Hub Adapter comes with 12 ports:

HDMI 4K 60Hz

HDMI 4K 30Hz

Video Graphics Array (VGA) 1080P 60Hz

100W USB-C with Power Delivery 3.0

RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet with LED indicator

SDHC Card Reader

Micro SDHC Card Reader

Four 5GBs USB 3.0 with 4.5W charging output

3.5mm Audio Jack with Microphone 2 in 1

The Ultimate Plus Hub Adapter is designed for M1 and Intel based Macs as well as Windows computers to create three external extended or mirrored displays. The hub features the latest USB-C Power Delivery version 3.0 with pass-thru charging up to 100W. The high-speed Gigabit ethernet provides uninterrupted internet or network connection with LED indicator that shows the connector status.

The hub features simultaneous read and write SDHC or Micro SDHC card readers. Four USB-A 3.0 ports allow for 5GB/s data transfer rate on each port while connecting to charge or sync your smart devices thru the USB-A ports. It is also equipped with a 3.5mm Audio Jack/Microphone (2 in 1) to connect wired external audio devices. The hub comes with a one-meter nylon braided UBS-C cable, giving users the ability to set it up on a desk any way they like instead of being tethered to a small area.

The Ultimate Plus Triple Display USB-C Multimedia Hub Adapter 12 Ports with Power Delivery 3.0 will be available Q1 and will retail for $219.00. For more information and to purchase visit: www.ezq.com.

About EZQuest, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EZQuest manufactures the highest-quality accessories for the PC and mobile consumer electronics markets. The company’s product line includes a variety of USB-C Hubs, Docks, Cables, Adapters, Power and Mac keyboard covers. EZQuest uses the latest technology for all of their USB Type-C products, built for durability and stylish design. For more information and to purchase EZQuest products visit: www.ezq.com

