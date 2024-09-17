EZE Cloud Consulting Redefines Aptia’s Workday AMS, Aiming Complete Transformation

LAS VEGAS & SINGAPORE & BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMS–EZE Cloud Consulting (EZE), a boutique Workday advisory organization and official Services and Sales Workday Partner, has today announced it has been chosen to provide a full suite of application management services (AMS) for Aptia Group (Aptia), the leading pensions and employee benefits administrator.









Aptia, which has employees in the UK, USA, Portugal, and India will use EZE’s services to support Human Capital Management, Recruiting & Onboarding, Talent & Performance, Absence & Time Tracking, Security, Advanced Compensation, Analytics, and Learning.

Pooja S Bhatnagar, Global Lead – Strategic Projects, Culture, Engagement & DEI, Aptia said, “We’re delighted to be working with the team at EZE and look forward to unlocking the full potential of Workday for our workforce.”

“The partnership with Aptia is a testament to our commitment of providing greater time-to-value for our client’s Workday investment. It’s an exciting step for EZE Cloud Consulting and Aptia, embarking on a journey of co-innovation and long-term collaboration,” added Damodar Pai, Founder & Co-CEO, EZE Cloud Consulting.

“We are dedicated to advancing Aptia’s Workday capabilities with this strategic partnership. Recognizing the demands of an ever-changing business environment, EZE Cloud Consulting is committed to providing AMS support that keeps Aptia ahead of the curve. This alliance is designed to accelerate their operational efficiency and empower their team, and we are confident it will lead to mutual success,” added Sandeep Sharma, Co-CEO & Board Member, EZE Cloud Consulting.

About EZE Cloud Consulting

EZE Cloud Consulting is a boutique Workday advisory organization headquartered in Singapore. An official Services and Sales Workday Partner, serving several Fortune 500 companies, EZE Cloud offers a full spectrum of Workday services, including HCM & Finance Transformation, Workday AMS, Workday Adaptive Planning, and Workday Integration.

For more information on how EZE Cloud Consulting can help you, write to us at connect@ezecloudconsulting.com.

About Aptia

Aptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the UK and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. We manage programmes covering over seven million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programmes. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.

Contacts

EZE Cloud Consulting: connect@ezecloudconsulting.com

Aptia Group: mediaenquiries@aptia-group.com