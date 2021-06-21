Ezbob Introduces New SaaS Platform to Meet the Changing Landscape of Digital Banking

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ezbob Ltd., an innovator in customer acquisition technology for financial services, today announced the introduction of a new modular SaaS platform that addresses key trends in the sector. The company’s Ezbob Express™, focuses on three important needs: offering financial service providers the flexibility of filling gaps in their digital transformation strategies, enabling them to make more precise complex credit and risk decisions in real-time, and facilitating the growth of embedded finance.

Ezbob’s new Express customer acquisition platform has a modular approach, enabling financial institutions with gaps in their digital channel to add the functionality needed to achieve a customised digital experience. The new modules include: UX & Process Design, Compliance & Authentication, Credit & Risk Decisioning and Product Recommender.

Since its inception Ezbob has been providing digital onboarding services for many well-known financial institutions including Santander, NatWest, Metro Bank, PayPal, Virgin Money amongst others. With new API technology advances, the emergence of embedded financial services has become an important growth area. Using Ezbob Express’s robust API strategy, any company can now embed a financial service into their purchase process, such as customer accounts opening, credit card applications, consumer and business loans, overdraft facilities, asset finance and invoice financing.

As consumer expectations for instant services increases, the need for speed and accuracy of credit risk decisioning has become another critical element in financial services. With the Express new proprietary AI-enhanced decisioning algorithms, which utilize big data, credit decisions can be made in real-time, providing the customer with an instant personalized offer.

Tomer Guriel, founder and CEO, Ezbob, states: “It is essential for us to be in tune with market changes and provide solutions that fit current demands. The conversations we are having with clients confirm the acceleration of digital transformation due to the Covid19 pandemic, and the importance of intelligent customer acquisition. The consensus is that the application and onboarding process needs to be as easy and intuitive as Amazon and Netflix, and this is enabled by using analytics to provide a better customer experience and enhance profitability. Ezbob Express allows financial service providers to transform their customer onboarding into a streamlined, automated digital journey – reducing customer input by 75% and increasing completed applications by 400% – a quick and seamless process”.

About Ezbob. Ltd.

Ezbob offers Ezbob Express™ a high-speed customer acquisition platform for financial services. It transforms customer acquisition and onboarding into a fully automated digital process, increasing completed applications and improving operating efficiency. Available as a modular intelligent front-end, its capabilities include: UX design, compliance and fraud screening, credit & risk decisioning and personalized product recommendations. The company is a pioneer in using advanced AI-powered analytics and Open Banking data to streamline and automate the customer acquisition process. Its clients include some of the largest European banks. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, UK, with a development office in Tel Aviv, Israel.

