EYSA and Palantir Partner to Enhance Mobility Application Development

EYSA, a leader in comprehensive sustainable mobility solutions, jointly announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies Spain, SLU, a leading builder of artificial intelligence systems. This three-year agreement will allow EYSA to integrate Palantir's software with the goal of accelerating the development of mobility applications and use cases across its various operational lines, as well as capturing new business opportunities.

The agreement between EYSA and Palantir has been months in the making. The Spanish company conducted a multi-week Palantir Bootcamp to evaluate the feasibility of various use cases related to parking management, sustainable mobility, and urban services. During the Bootcamp, the involved business lines worked jointly with Palantir to demonstrate how the Foundry and AIP platforms could address complex questions, plan scenarios, and facilitate the development of new mobility applications. After several weeks of this pilot test, all involved parties confirmed its success.

This agreement will allow EYSA to integrate Palantir's software, enabling all areas and businesses to work autonomously in a private and highly secure environment to operationalize data and artificial intelligence, facilitating the development of new mobility applications.

This alliance represents another step in EYSA's strategy of investing in technology development and new solutions, following the incorporations of Net4Things (connected vehicle), Tradesegur (road safety), and Lector Vision (artificial vision).

Among the capabilities EYSA will integrate with Palantir's software are the ability to quickly and easily integrate, process, and exploit diverse and highly heterogeneous data sources from different public and private mobility management systems. This will enable the agile development of solutions and use cases, incorporating AI to improve processes. For example, the solutions being developed to leverage this technology include a new road safety platform capable of operating in real-time to manage roads and plan actions to reduce accidents. Other potential solutions involve use cases like dynamic pricing for parking and highways, as well as pay-per-use systems. These a solutions, supported by AI analysis, will assist EYSA in making informed mobility management decisions by integrating data from various sources, such as parking data and sensors, to optimize mobility and streamline operations.

With this alliance, EYSA and Palantir join forces to drive technological transformation in the mobility sector in Spain and beyond, aimed at increasing EYSA's capacity to meet its clients' needs and improving efficiency in resource management and optimization of new product development processes through the use of Artificial Intelligence, thanks to the Palantir AIP platform, focused on data and AI operationalization.

“Today, mobility generates millions of daily data that need to be analyzed in real time to provide value to users and cities. Faced with this situation, it is necessary to apply the latest technology in order to improve processes and make them more efficient. For this reason, we have decided to integrate Palantir's software, the most advanced on the market, to accelerate the development of our business lines and increase the services we offer,” explains Javier Delgado, CEO of EYSA.

“Building on the strong Ontology foundation that EYSA has already consolidated in Palantir Foundry, we are thrilled about EYSA's potential for accelerating the development of sustainable and more efficient urban mobility solutions leveraging the power of Palantir AIP. After just a few months, EYSA is already pioneering new use cases, capturing emerging business opportunities which will reinforce its lead position in creating smarter, safer and more sustainable cities,“ said Javier Fernández Castañón, Head of Commercial at Palantir Spain.

EYSA has been advised on this project by Igeneris, Palantir's Partner in Spain.

About EYSA

EYSA, partially owned by H.I.G. Capital, is a Spanish company that leads in the management of mobility solutions, with a focus on innovation and sustainability and a global presence. It offers services ranging from parking management, low emission zones, and access control, to ITS and urban and interurban toll systems and MaaS digital platforms, contributing to decarbonization and improving the quality of life in cities.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

