Exzeo Group Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call for Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 5:45 p.m. ET

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day after the close of the market.

Exzeo management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the number below or by clicking the listen-only webcast link available here or on the company's Investor Relations website at investors.exzeo.com.

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 5:45 p.m. Eastern time (2:45 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 2747849

Webcast Link

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day as the call on the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.exzeo.com.

About Exzeo Group, Inc.

Exzeo Group is a leading innovator in technology solutions purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers, with a strong focus on the expansive homeowners insurance market. Through its completely internally developed “Insurance-as-a-Service” platform, Exzeo delivers a comprehensive suite of digital tools and services that streamline every aspect of carrier and agent operations—from quoting and underwriting to policy administration, claims handling, data analytics, and financial reporting. By integrating advanced technology with deep industry expertise, Exzeo empowers P&C insurers to enhance underwriting precision, drive operational efficiency, and achieve superior performance across the insurance value chain.

Company Contact:

Bill Broomall, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Exzeo Group, Inc.

wbroomall@exzeo.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Clay Liolios

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

XZO@gateway-grp.com