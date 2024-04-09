Extreme Networks Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced plans to release financial results for its third fiscal quarter, ended March 31, 2024. The company will announce before market open on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.





The details for the webcast are:

When: Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) Where: http://investor.extremenetworks.com/ Dial in: To access the call by phone/webcast, please go to this link (Registration Link) and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. Q&A Participation: If you would like to participate in the Q&A, please register here: Registration Link [Q&A]

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways.

