Extreme Networks Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in AI-powered automation for networking, today announced plans to release financial results for its second fiscal quarter 2026, ended December 31, 2025. The company will announce before market open on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The details for the webcast are:

When: Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) Where: https://investor.extremenetworks.com Dial in/

webcast: To access the call by phone or webcast, please go to this link (Registration Link) and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. Q&A

Participation: If you would like to participate in the Q&A, please register here: Q&A Registration Link

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in AI-powered automation for networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Tens of thousands of customers globally trust our AI-powered cloud networking solutions and industry-leading support to enable businesses to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges.

