Home Business Wire Extreme Networks Investor Day and Investor Conference Schedule for May and June...
Business Wire

Extreme Networks Investor Day and Investor Conference Schedule for May and June 2022

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for May and June 2022:

  • Extreme Networks 2022 Investor Day

    Wednesday, May 18, 2022

    8:30 AM ET Presentation

    Major League Baseball Headquarters, New York City

    Ed Meyercord, President and CEO

    Rémi Thomas, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

    Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology (CTO) and Chief Product Officer (CPO)

    Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

    Joe Vitalone, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

    For more information and to register for the in-person or livestreamed event, visit:

    https://learn.extremenetworks.com/Investor-Day-May2022.html

  • 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference (Virtual)

    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO

    Thursday, May 19, 2022
  • B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

    Rémi Thomas, CFO

    Los Angeles, Calif.

    Wednesday, May 25, 2022
  • 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Virtual Conference

    Rémi Thomas, CFO

    Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Loop Capital Markets 3rd Annual Investor Conference (Virtual)

    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO

    Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO

    New York, NY

    Thursday, June 2, 2022

    2:15 PM ET presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day
  • Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling

    Nabil Bukhari, CTO & CPO

    Thursday, June 10

A live webcast from the conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks’ website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentations.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Investor Relations and Press Contacts:
Stan Kovler

Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Extreme Networks

919-595-4196

investor_relations@extremenetworks.com

Amy Aylward

Senior Director, External Communications

Extreme Networks

603-952-5138

PR@extremenetworks.com


Articoli correlati

Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Leading Local Television Stations in Omaha

Business Wire Business Wire -
KETV, KMTV-TV, WOWT, KPTM, and KXVO Begin Broadcasting with Revolutionary New Technology OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five of Omaha’s leading local television...
Continua a leggere

Booth and Kellogg Host World’s Premier Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ETA--The 8th Annual Booth-Kellogg Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) Conference returns to downtown Chicago this month as an in-person...
Continua a leggere

i-Trac is the World’s First Integrated Health Journey Wearable and App for Mental and Physical Wellness

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i-Trac™, the integrated health journey wearable and app for physical and mental wellness developed by leading...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Leading Local Television Stations in Omaha

Business Wire