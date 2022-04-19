Extreme Networks Investor Day and Investor Conference Schedule for May and June 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for May and June 2022:

Extreme Networks 2022 Investor Day



Wednesday, May 18, 2022



8:30 AM ET Presentation



Major League Baseball Headquarters, New York City



Ed Meyercord, President and CEO



Rémi Thomas, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)



Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology (CTO) and Chief Product Officer (CPO)



Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer (COO)



Joe Vitalone, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) For more information and to register for the in-person or livestreamed event, visit:



https://learn.extremenetworks.com/Investor-Day-May2022.html

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference (Virtual)



Ed Meyercord, President & CEO



Thursday, May 19, 2022

B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference



Rémi Thomas, CFO



Los Angeles, Calif.



Wednesday, May 25, 2022

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Virtual Conference



Rémi Thomas, CFO



Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Loop Capital Markets 3rd Annual Investor Conference (Virtual)



Ed Meyercord, President & CEO



Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference



Ed Meyercord, President & CEO



New York, NY



Thursday, June 2, 2022



2:15 PM ET presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day

Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling



Nabil Bukhari, CTO & CPO



Thursday, June 10

A live webcast from the conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks’ website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentations.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Investor Relations and Press Contacts:

Stan Kovler



Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations



Extreme Networks



919-595-4196



investor_relations@extremenetworks.com

Amy Aylward



Senior Director, External Communications



Extreme Networks



603-952-5138



PR@extremenetworks.com



