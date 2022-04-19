Extreme Networks Investor Day and Investor Conference Schedule for May and June 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for May and June 2022:
Extreme Networks 2022 Investor Day
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
8:30 AM ET Presentation
Major League Baseball Headquarters, New York City
Ed Meyercord, President and CEO
Rémi Thomas, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology (CTO) and Chief Product Officer (CPO)
Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Joe Vitalone, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)
For more information and to register for the in-person or livestreamed event, visit:
https://learn.extremenetworks.com/Investor-Day-May2022.html
17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference (Virtual)
Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
Thursday, May 19, 2022
B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Rémi Thomas, CFO
Los Angeles, Calif.
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Virtual Conference
Rémi Thomas, CFO
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Loop Capital Markets 3rd Annual Investor Conference (Virtual)
Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
New York, NY
Thursday, June 2, 2022
2:15 PM ET presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day
Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling
Nabil Bukhari, CTO & CPO
Thursday, June 10
A live webcast from the conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks’ website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentations.
