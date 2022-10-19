Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for November and December 2022

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for November and December 2022:

16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference



Ed Meyercord, CEO



Virtual



Tuesday, November 15, 2022



3:45 PM ET presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference



Ed Meyercord, CEO



New York, NY



Monday, December 5, 2022

Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues



Nabil Bukhari, CTO & CPO



Virtual



Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Cowen 2022 Virtual Networking Summit



Remi Thomas, CFO



Virtual



Wednesday, December 14, 2022

A live webcast from the conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks’ website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Stan Kovler



Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations



Extreme Networks



skovler@extremenetworks.com

Amy Aylward



Vice President, Global Marketing



Extreme Networks



PR@extremenetworks.com