Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for November and December 2022

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for November and December 2022:

  • 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference

    Ed Meyercord, CEO

    Virtual

    Tuesday, November 15, 2022

    3:45 PM ET presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day
  • Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

    Ed Meyercord, CEO

    New York, NY

    Monday, December 5, 2022
  • Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues

    Nabil Bukhari, CTO & CPO

    Virtual

    Tuesday, December 13, 2022
  • Cowen 2022 Virtual Networking Summit

    Remi Thomas, CFO

    Virtual

    Wednesday, December 14, 2022

A live webcast from the conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks’ website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Stan Kovler

Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Extreme Networks

skovler@extremenetworks.com

Amy Aylward

Vice President, Global Marketing

Extreme Networks

PR@extremenetworks.com

