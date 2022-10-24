Extreme Labs Selects IP Infusion OcNOS® for Secure Connectivity Between Data Centers

IP Infusion Expands its Footprint in India by Supporting the Country’s Largest Internet Exchange

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EPSGlobal—IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, announced today that Extreme Labs, a leading Internet Exchange Point (IXP) focused on Internet optimization, has chosen IP Infusion’s OcNOS® to diversify and strengthen its network disaggregation strategy. IP Infusion’s software, running on Edgecore’s aggregation hardware, is now an integral part of the Extreme Labs infrastructure, supporting a more agile, cost-effective connectivity while increasing security.

Extreme Labs operates the largest Internet Exchange in India, Extreme IX™, for more than 35 data centers across six major regions of the country. Distribution partner, EPS Global, worked with IP Infusion to coordinate the platform strategy for entering the country and enabled Extreme Labs’ migration to OcNOS.

Focusing on Layer 2 connectivity, Extreme Labs’ fabric architecture brings high efficiency and low latency to the network by reducing the distance between endpoints. IP Infusion’s OcNOS solution enables Extreme Labs to deploy advanced connectivity features including Virtual Extensible LAN (VxLAN) for scalability and resiliency, as well as hardened security protocols that provide strong and restricted port security, traffic shaping and DDoS-protection storm control.

“As we explored best practices for diversifying Extreme Labs’ options, we found IP Infusion to be an excellent fit,” said Ahmed Musaddaq Al-Saruri, Senior Network Architect of Extreme Labs. “Throughout the rigorous testing and analysis processes, it quickly became apparent that IP Infusion’s interface offered the ease of provisioning we require. IP Infusion’s solution reliably supports our network for advanced features we currently have in our infrastructure, with excellent customer support, while also positioning us for future features.”

“IP Infusion’s OcNOS was selected for its modular and open structure that freed Extreme Labs from vendor lock-in to deliver a seamless migration towards its goal of total network disaggregation,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “This open architecture encourages innovation and faster time to market with new services.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators with more than 500 customers and thousands of deployments. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

