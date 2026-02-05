Extreme Delivers AI-Powered Networking to K–12 Schools

E-Rate-eligible solutions boost performance and cut IT work from hours to minutes

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in AI-powered automation for networking, today announced the availability of its E-Rate-eligible networking solutions for K–12 schools and libraries. Extreme Platform ONE™, the first all-in-one networking platform powered by conversational, multimodal, and agentic AI, will help K-12 schools unlock powerful district-wide network visualization, reduce manual work by up to 90%, cut resolution times by up to 98%, and reduce operational burden – delivering high-performance connectivity to support digital learning for students and educators.

Michelle Okoro, Executive Director of Network & Support Services at Aldine ISD, a large school district in Texas serving over 55,000 students, said, “Extreme Platform ONE will help me be more proactive. It gives us the clarity that we need, from the least technical team member to the most technical, to make proactive, informed network decisions.”

Mike Cargill, Supervisor of Technology at Nelson County Public Schools (NCPS), said, "By modernizing the network backbone with Extreme's E-Rate-eligible solutions, NCPS ensures that students and educators benefit from uninterrupted access to digital curriculum and next-generation educational tools, fostering a reliable and robust classroom experience that prepares students for the future while maintaining fiscal responsibility."

Norman Rice, Chief Commercial Officer at Extreme Networks, said “Educators need more than connectivity; they need a network they can trust under pressure and scale with confidence. As digital learning grows and cyber risks rise, small IT teams are supporting thousands of users with fewer resources. Extreme’s E-Rate-eligible solutions reduce complexity without compromise, helping lean teams move faster, work smarter, and avoid burnout or added costs.”

In addition to Extreme Platform ONE, E-Rate-eligible solutions from Extreme include:

Extreme Fabric: The industry’s only end-to-end automated network fabric delivers rapid deployment, fewer configuration errors, and simplified operations – benefits that are critical for K–12 school districts. By reducing manual effort and accelerating network changes, IT teams can support classrooms faster, minimize downtime during the school day, seamlessly integrate solutions including Axis IP solutions and i-PRO IP cameras, and do more with limited staff and budgets, ensuring reliable connectivity for digital learning, testing, and campus-wide services.

Extreme Wi-Fi 7: Wi-Fi 7 APs including the AP4020, AP4060, and the AP5020 allow K-12 customers to deliver connectivity with the speed, security, reliability, and capacity to power next-generation learning and more efficient operations, even in high-density environments.

Extreme Switching: The 5320 Series is purpose-built for K-12 and education environments. With simple cloud onboarding, deployment is fast and hands-off, making setup fast and easy for small IT teams. These switches support AVB to ensure reliable A/V for multimedia-rich classrooms and offer 30W PoE to power classroom devices like IP phones without additional electrical cabling.

K-12 and public library customers can easily navigate the E-Rate application process with Extreme’s E-Rate Resource Center – which includes eligibility guidelines, webinars, eBooks and other beneficial resources – and Extreme’s E-Rate eligibility lookup tool, which enables customers to determine product eligibility instantly using the part number.

Additional Resources

Extreme Networks K-12 Solutions

K-12 Customer Case Studies

How K-12 IT Teams Simplify Networks with AI Webinar

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in AI-powered cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Tens of thousands of customers globally trust our AI-powered cloud networking solutions and industry-leading support to enable businesses to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges. For more information, visit Extreme's website at www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, Extreme Platform ONE, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Blair Donald

(603) 952-5662

PR@extremenetworks.com

