Exponential Growth Fuels SnapNurse Expansion Into Arizona

Move Supported by Governor Ducey’s Pro-Growth Policies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SnapNurse, the largest tech-enabled healthcare staffing platform in the U.S announces its expansion to Arizona, establishing a second office for the quickly growing company. The company logged its exponential growth over the past year.

SnapNurse executives met with Governor Doug Ducey in May. As a result of his pro-business agenda, SnapNurse will make significant investments in hiring personnel and procuring office space in Arizona. The company’s new 11,000 square foot office will initially house 100 financial and operations employees. The company plans to hire up to an additional 100 employees in Arizona as the business continues to grow.

“Arizona is proud to welcome SnapNurse to our growing state,” said Governor Ducey. “Throughout our state, creativity and forward-thinking businesses work tirelessly to meet Arizonans’ needs and enhance their services. With its innovative approach to filling healthcare staffing needs, SnapNurse will be a great fit in the Grand Canyon State. Thank you to Cherie Kloss and the entire team at SnapNurse — and welcome!”

Headquartered in Atlanta and founded in 2017, SnapNurse fills short-term nursing vacancies in less than 48 hours; a disruptive departure from the 14-day average from traditional staffing agencies.

“SnapNurse first provided staff to Arizona in the summer of 2020 to deliver life-saving care to multiple facilities in underserved communities all over Arizona,” says Cherie Kloss, founder and CEO of SnapNurse. “Most recently, we partnered with the Arizona Department of Health Services to provide staff to administer COVID-19 vaccines to state residents. We’re excited to continue investing in the clinicians of Arizona and help meet the state’s healthcare needs.”

The SnapNurse community includes more than 160,000 clinicians. The company works with more than 1,000 facilities across the country, rapidly filling open positions in acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities, and in allied health roles.

About SnapNurse

Founded in 2017, SnapNurse is the Atlanta-based nurse staffing company taking the world by storm. Named Atlanta’s fast-growing company by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2021, the award-winning platform for short term and long-term nurse staffing is already the industry’s emerging tech-enabled staffing platform with more than 150,000 registered nurses serving more than 1,000 facilities, with an average fill time of less than 48 hours. SnapNurse is also the only female and minority-led business of its kind.

