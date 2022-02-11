Explosive Growth at F45 Continues

F45 Increases Equipment World Pack Deliveries in 2022 to Approximately 1,200

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FXLV), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur in 2021, today announced that the Company has increased its purchase of equipment packs to support expected significant global franchisee demand. As a result, the Company will have approximately 1,200 equipment world packs secured for delivery during 2022, including world packs received year to date.

“With today’s announcement, I am pleased to share that we will have sufficient equipment world packs to meet our expectations in terms of global demand for new F45 studios this year,” said Adam J. Gilchrist, President, CEO and Chairman of F45 Training. “Through our capital-light business model and robust balance sheet, we are in the unique position to pull forward orders by at least two quarters in advance.”

Mr. Gilchrist continued, “Our goal has always been to become the world’s fastest growing franchisor. Supported by our #1 ranking in the world for boutique fitness franchising, we believe our ability to achieve this goal has never been stronger than it is today with unprecedented demand for F45. It will be a proud moment when we overtake some of the most well-known and respected global franchisor systems across industries. We remain focused on driving our fiscally conservative strategy, which carefully balances growth and profitability. For anyone who is new to F45 and interested in learning more, we invite you to email LIFECHANGING@F45TRAINING.COM to receive a complimentary two-week pass to any of our studios in over 60 countries to experience the world’s best workout.”

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 8,000 unique functional training movements across modalities to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.

