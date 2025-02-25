Experity Partners with ChartSwap to Enhance Digital Record Retrieval for Urgent Care Clinics

Improve clinic efficiency and patient satisfaction with the simple and secure transfer of authorized medical and billing record requests

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experity, the national leader in on-demand healthcare solutions, today announced its partnership with ChartSwap, a secure business-to-business (B2B) health information exchange platform. Through this collaboration, Experity’s Record Retrieval service, powered by ChartSwap, will provide seamless medical and billing record retrieval for authorized third-party requestors using ChartSwap’s digital medical and billing record exchange. The partnership is designed to reduce administrative burdens and enhance operational efficiency for urgent care clinics across the U.S.

By integrating Experity’s Record Retrieval with ChartSwap, clinics that already use Experity’s electronic medical record (EMR), practice management (PM), and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions will be able to securely transfer and track authorized medical records, billing records, and requests with just a click. This upgraded and streamlined approach eliminates manual tasks, freeing up staff to focus more on patient care, creating a smoother experience for both patients and providers throughout on-demand care delivery processes.

“To maintain the highest standards of compliance and efficiency, we’ve partnered with ChartSwap to revolutionize how medical records are shared,” said David Stern, CEO of Experity. “This provides a solution that saves staff time and reduces administrative distractions, allowing urgent care teams to focus on what they do best—saving their patients.”

On average, clinics that leverage Experity’s EMR and PM solutions face one to two record requests per provider each week, leading to interruptions in patient care, increased administrative workload, and challenges with invoicing. This partnership addresses these issues by eliminating time-consuming tasks for front desk, medical, and billing staff, allowing for better focus on patient interactions. Additionally, clinics will be able to respond to record requests within an average of 14 days or less—three times faster than the industry average—while maintaining compliance and improving overall efficiency.

“We’re excited to formalize this transformative multiyear partnership with Experity,” said Nate Kelly, Chief Digital Delivery Officer of ChartSwap. “Together, we’re working to eliminate inefficiencies in the record retrieval process. Our shared vision of improving healthcare delivery through innovative technology will enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline the exchange of records for both clinics and third-party stakeholders.”

This collaboration is set to redefine how urgent care clinics handle record requests, marking a significant step toward more efficient, patient-centered on-demand care delivery.

To learn more about Experity and its urgent care specific offerings, visit experityhealth.com.

About Experity

Experity is the leading software and services provider for the U.S. urgent care market, delivering an integrated operating system that includes electronic medical records, practice management, patient engagement, revenue cycle management/billing, teleradiology, and business intelligence. To support its core business, Experity also owns and operates Urgent Care Consultants and OnePACS, a prominent radiology picture archiving and communications system (PACS). Nearly 50% of urgent care centers nationwide rely on Experity's solutions to support their growth in the dynamic healthcare market. With a purpose to drive the patient-centered healthcare revolution, Experity empowers providers to deliver high-quality, high-velocity healthcare and meet the needs of today's patients. Backed by GTCR, Experity is committed to revolutionizing on-demand healthcare. For more information, visit experityhealth.com.

About ChartSwap

ChartSwap is a fast, simple and secure business-to-business (B2B) medical and billing record exchange solution – connecting a rapidly expanding network of requestors and providers. Our mission is to revolutionize the way personal health information (PHI) is transmitted, improving efficiency and reducing costs on both sides of the medical record retrieval process. Security and data protection are our top priorities. ChartSwap is SOC II Type 2 and HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year certified and 100% HIPAA secure. Visit www.chartswap.com to get started.

Media:



Matter for Experity

Gretchen Parker, 978.518.4557

experity@matternow.com



5WPR for ChartSwap

Kristen Roubal, 631.873.8025

ontellus@5wpr.com