Experian Named Most Innovative Company of the Year for Best in Biz Awards

Experian Recognized in the Large Company Category in 2021 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Experian North America’s ongoing focus on creating a culture of innovation propelled the company to being named Most Innovative Company of the Year in the 2021 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards. Experian was selected as a Gold Winner in this category and is proud to claim its place among other recipients including ADP, Wolters Kluwer, Fidelity, Wal-Mart, and Microsoft.

More than 700 companies entered, and winners of this prestigious honor were chosen by a group of prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications like Associated Press, Forbes, CNET, and Wall Street Journal. In their day-to-day reporting, these judges hear about and cover companies which are on the forefront of innovation. This award is a testament to the priority Experian places on innovation, and a gratifying acknowledgement of the company’s collective success.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as Most Innovative Company of the Year by the Best in Biz Awards,” said Craig Boundy, Chief Executive Officer of Experian North America. “This award is reflective of the strength of our culture of continuous innovation. During such an uncertain time, our amazing employees rallied together to actively seek out unresolved problems and create new products and services that helped businesses and consumers thrive.”

Over the past year Experian has focused on financial inclusion, helping consumers and financial institutions with a wide range of challenges. This includes expanding credit to underserved communities, adapting to changing consumer expectations during COVID, addressing the growing threat from fraud, and becoming a more agile technology provider in an ever-changing market.

Other 2021 Awards

In addition to the Best in Biz Awards, Experian has been recognized by Fortune on their Change the World List and named a Best Workplace for Millennials. Experian was awarded a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAP) and Disability:IN. The company also earned a position on PEOPLE’s 100 Companies that Care list, and made a big leap in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, rising from number 90 in 2020 to the ranking of 31 in 2021.

Craig Boundy, Chief Executive Officer of Experian North America, was named Top CEO For Women by Comparably. In addition, Experian was awarded Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women and AnitaB’s Top Company for Women Technologists. Experian was recently honored as the Top Workplace by the Orange County Register, securing the #1 ranking for the second consecutive year.

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

