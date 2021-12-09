Experian Named Global Fintech Leader in Center for Financial Professionals 2022 Report

Credit risk, fraud prevention categories place Experian within top overall ecosystem rankings

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Experian, the world’s leading global information services company, has been named a global fintech leader in the Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro) Fintech Leaders 2022 report. The list and adjoining report are released annually by the international research organization, which recognizes exceptional performance among key players in the financial services and fintech spaces.

Experian ranked among the report’s top companies within the Credit Risk and Fraud Prevention categories, and in the top 15 Overall Ecosystem Rankings, rising five places from 2021. This recognition highlights Experian’s position as a global leader in the fintech space, and the value of fraud and identity management services amid the rise of digital channels, and critical importance of continually developing strategies to mitigate credit risk.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Fintech Leader by CeFPro and featured in one of the most comprehensive international research and ranking programs on the status of fintech industry,” said Alex Lintner, Group President Experian Consumer Information Services. “Experian’s continued focus and investment in credit risk and fraud prevention strategies is critical to our broader mission to help consumers improve their financial wellbeing.”

Over the past year, Experian has focused on helping consumers and financial institutions with a wide range of challenges, including opening-up credit to underserved communities, adapting to changing consumer expectations, addressing the growing threat from fraud, and becoming a more agile technology provider in an ever-changing market.

“We are pleased to share that for the third consecutive year Experian has been recognized within our survey as a leader in the areas of advanced analytics, credit risk and fraud prevention,” said Andreas Simou, Managing Director, Center for Financial Professionals.

The Center for Financial Professionals’ Fintech Leaders 2022 Report evaluates the status of top fintech companies, solution providers, and vendors. The results are based on gathered surveys from end users, practitioners, and subject matter experts. The report generated by CeFPro comes from the group’s market analysis and original research, which attracted nearly 2,000 online survey respondents, and is backed by an advisory board composed of 60 international industry professionals.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,000 people operating across 44 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

About Center for Financial Professionals CeFPro®

The Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro®) is an international research organization and the focal point for financial risk professionals to advance through renowned thought-leadership, knowledge sharing, unparalleled networking, industry solutions and lead generation. CeFPro is driven by and dedicated to high quality and reliable primary market research. It is this market research that allows us to provide an excellent portfolio of peer-to-peer conferences, live interactive webinars, industry led content and a membership area for the industry to connect.

Learn more about the CeFPro at www.cefpro.com, or Fintech Leaders at www.fintech-leaders.com

