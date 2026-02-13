Experian Named 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage Award Winner

Self-Service Prescreen recognized for redefining lender marketing with industry-leading credit and property intelligence

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experian®, a global data and technology company, today announced it has been named a 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage award winner for Experian Self-Service Prescreen, a powerful solution that enables lenders to rapidly launch and optimize credit-based marketing campaigns with greater speed, flexibility, and precision.

The HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage award honors the most innovative technology companies shaping the future of the mortgage industry. Experian was recognized for its Self-Service Prescreen solution, which empowers lenders to design, activate, and manage compliant prescreen campaigns in under 24 hours — dramatically reducing traditional campaign timelines and helping lenders engage high-intent borrowers more effectively.

“ Experian Self-Service Prescreen was built to give lenders greater control, agility and confidence in how they identify and engage prospective borrowers,” said Susan Allen, Chief Product Officer for Experian Housing. “ Being recognized by HousingWire is a testament to the impact this solution is having across the industry — helping lenders move faster, market smarter and connect with consumers more effectively while supporting the industry’s continued evolution toward more inclusive and forward-looking credit decisioning.”

Experian Self-Service Prescreen leverages Experian’s industry-leading consumer credit, loan, and property data through an intuitive, on-demand interface. Powered by Experian’s world-class data and predictive modeling ecosystem, the solution allows lenders to uncover high-intent borrowers using refreshed credit attributes, models, and property-level insights without the need for IT involvement or lengthy lead times. Experian Self-Service Prescreen has helped lenders achieve up to 5x higher conversion rates compared to static segmentation approaches.

“ The 2026 Tech100 honorees represent the companies pushing housing forward in real, measurable ways,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “ They’re building technology that solves core industry challenges, from operational efficiency to better consumer experiences, and setting a higher standard for what innovation in housing truly looks like.”

To learn more, please visit https://www.experian.com/mortgage/marketing.

