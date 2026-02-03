Experian Acquires Own Up to Expand Mortgage Access and Consumer Home Loans in the Experian Marketplace

Integration adds more AI capabilities and a licensed, tech-enabled shopping service to the Experian platform that helps ensure consumers do not overpay for mortgages

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experian® today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Own Up®, an AI-powered mortgage shopping platform that helps consumers seeking to purchase, refinance a home, or obtain home equity loans at a time when landing an affordable home loan has become increasingly complex for many Americans. The acquisition will strengthen the Experian Marketplace, adding expert homebuying guidance and proven loan capabilities to Experian’s existing ecosystem of credit cards, personal loans and auto insurance offers.

Advancing its mission of Financial Power to All™, this move expands Experian’s presence in the mortgage industry—helping lenders reach more qualified shoppers while enabling consumers to find the right products to help achieve their homebuying goals. The integration brings together Experian’s established B2B mortgage capabilities, consumer services reaching more than 80 million Experian members, and deep data and analytics with Own Up’s proprietary AI-powered technology and 40+ lender network, which will create meaningful value for both lenders and consumers strengthening the overall lending ecosystem.

Additionally, by playing a more direct role in the mortgage journey, Experian can be a resource at a critical life stage—when consumers are most motivated to understand, improve, and act on their financial health. This new capability complements the existing financial and credit products, which means Experian members do not have to go elsewhere for adjacent needs such as homebuying.

“ Homeownership is one of the most significant moments in a person’s financial journey and we want to be there to help them navigate the process providing the best products from our network so they can achieve their goals,” said Dacy Yee, President, Experian Consumer Services at Experian. “ This agreement strengthens our role as a holistic financial co‑pilot for consumers, bringing personalized mortgage options into the same secure platform they already trust. Merging the power of our mortgage assets and innovation with Own Up’s expertise and advisory model is a powerful step for us in revolutionizing the mortgage lending market making it easier for consumers to shop, compare, and move forward with confidence.”

“ Our mission has always been to ensure that no borrower overpays for their mortgage. By joining forces with Experian, we are entering a transformative new chapter,” said Patrick Boyaggi, CEO and Co-Founder of Own Up. “ With Experian’s immense scale and sophisticated personalization now combined with our core technology, we are uniquely positioned to empower consumers and redefine the homebuying experience on a new level.”

The combination of each company’s AI capabilities also furthers Experian’s innovation roadmap and speed to market for AI-powered solutions that can help consumers manage their finances. Shoppers in the Experian Marketplace will benefit by receiving personalized information and offers powered by Experian’s underlying data and have access to Own Up’s advanced generative AI technology to exchange information and move toward preapproval or rate lock without leaving the platform.

Not only will Experian members be able to comparison shop for better home loan rates and offers seamlessly, but they also get support from a trusted partner throughout the process. Personalized information and guidance across the home buying continuum is delivered – from building credit and planning for homeownership to comparing and finding the right mortgage – all in one place, alongside other Experian tools that could help consumers save money, lower monthly bills, and boost their crediti. Members also benefit from Experian’s broader AI-driven capabilities through its virtual assistant, including receiving financial information and educational content.

Like a BFF – Big Financial Friend – Experian is here for consumers to lean on for support so they can achieve their financial goals.

For more information, visit www.experian.com.

The acquisition is expected to close in 90 days after regulatory approvals.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland.

Learn more at experianplc.com.

About Own Up

Own Up is a mission-driven financial technology company dedicated to making the dream of homeownership more accessible and affordable for everyone. By combining proprietary technology with deep industry expertise, Own Up provides a transparent mortgage marketplace that empowers consumers to find the best rates and terms tailored to their unique financial profiles.

Since its inception, Own Up has challenged the status quo of the mortgage industry, stripping away complexity and making shopping easy and accessible. The company’s data-driven platform connects borrowers with a curated network of vetted lenders, ensuring a competitive, stress-free shopping experience. Headquartered in Boston, Own Up is committed to financial education and consumer advocacy for all Americans.

For more information, visit www.ownup.com.

____________________ i Results will vary. Not all payments are boost-eligible. Some users may not receive an improved score or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost®. Learn more.

Media Queries

Sandra Bernardo

1 949 529 7550

sandra.bernardo@experian.com