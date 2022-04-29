Home Business Wire Expensify to Announce Q1 2022 Results
Business Wire

Expensify to Announce Q1 2022 Results

di Business Wire

Join Expensify’s earnings call on Thursday, May 12th, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced that the company’s first quarter financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 12th, 2022.

Expensify will host a live video call to discuss its Q1 2022 results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. The link to the call will be available that day on the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.expensify.com. Prior to the call, interested parties can visit the website to add the event to their calendars.

After the call, the following will be made available at investors.expensify.com:

  • A full recording of the video call
  • An investor deck and press release summarizing financial results
  • Form 8-K

To get started using Expensify or to learn more, head over to use.expensify.com.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 10 million people use Expensify’s free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

Contacts

Nick Tooker, press@expensify.com

Articoli correlati

SheerID Partners With Brands to Reward Teachers During Teacher Appreciation Week

Business Wire Business Wire -
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, has partnered with...
Continua a leggere

Mississippi’s Delta Health Alliance Curbs Unemployment and Keeps Talent in the Delta Region with Verified Digital Credentials from Merit

Business Wire Business Wire -
LELAND, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Health Alliance (DHA), a Mississippi coalition of innovative partnerships focusing on the health and education of...
Continua a leggere

RISE™Robotics Awarded $1.7 Million Contract to Modernize United States Air Force Ground Support Equipment

Business Wire Business Wire -
SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISE™Robotics, the Zero Emission heavy machinery company, announced today that it has been selected to receive a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SheerID Partners With Brands to Reward Teachers During Teacher Appreciation Week

Business Wire