Expel Lands in London for Cloud & Cyber Security Expo 2023

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following its recent expansion to EMEA, Expel will make its first appearance at a major cybersecurity event in the United Kingdom, with an exhibition at Cloud & Cyber Security Expo 8-9 March in London. Attendees participating in this premier cyber defence event can find Expel, the security operations provider that aims to make security easy to understand, use and improve, in stand S-22.

“We’ve generated great momentum in EMEA since we formally launched here, and now we’re thrilled to see and speak with cybersecurity leaders and practitioners in person. The Cloud & Cyber Security Expo is one of the most important events for discussing the challenges organisations face everyday,” said Chris Waynforth, general manager and vice president, international business at Expel. “We look forward to showing the value our offerings provide to customers, discussing important trends, and connecting with defenders to show them how we’re helping businesses make sense of security.”

The Expel booth will feature live product demos that showcase:

How Expel Workbench™ helps security teams quickly remediate risks across all attack surfaces, including in the cloud, Kubernetes, SaaS apps, and on-premises infrastructure.

apps, and on-premises infrastructure. Integrations with more than 100 security solutions, and the unique capability to analyse security and non-security data along with business context (e.g., critical assets, users, business process, and allowed behaviours) to give customers a greater understanding of potential risk.

Dashboards that arm customers with metrics that keep Expel accountable and show how their security investments and Expel are performing.

Expel is also sharing its Great eXpeltations annual threat report, which examines the most persistent threats the Expel security operations centre (SOC) faced in 2022. The report includes resilience recommendations to help detect and remediate threats, along with cybersecurity predictions for the year ahead from the Expel SOC leadership team.

Kick off the Cloud & Cyber Security Expo with Expel at a cocktail reception at the Good Hotel on Wednesday, 8th March from 4 pm. Attendees can RSVP here to celebrate Expel’s European debut, meet the local team, and network with security peers.

To learn more about Expel’s managed detection and response (MDR), remediation, phishing, and threat hunting at the Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, attendees can book a meeting or schedule a demo.

For more information about Expel’s presence at the Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, visit our event webpage. To learn more about what it’s like to work with Expel, view this overview video.

About Expel

Expel helps companies of all shapes and sizes minimise business risk. Our technology and people work together to make sense of security signals—with your business in mind—to detect, understand, and fix issues fast. Powered by our security operations platform, Expel offers managed detection and response (MDR), remediation, phishing, and threat hunting. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

