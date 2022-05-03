Home Business Wire Expedia Group to Webcast EXPLORE 22 General Session on May 4, 2022
Expedia Group to Webcast EXPLORE 22 General Session on May 4, 2022

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will livestream the general session of EXPLORE 22, on May 4, 2022, at 4pm ET. EXPLORE 22 is Expedia Group’s annual partner event where the Company will share new innovations focused on improving the complete travel experience for travelers and partners everywhere.

The live webcast will be available at https://livestream.exploreexpediagroup.com/. For more information about EXPLORE 22, please visit https://www.exploreexpediagroup.com/.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of four pillars: Expedia Services, focused on the group’s platform and technical strategy; Expedia Marketplace, centered on product and technology offerings across the organization; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com

© 2022 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

Contacts

Investor Relations
ir@expediagroup.com

Communications
press@expediagroup.com

